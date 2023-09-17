Albuquerque
Sept. 24
Aki Matsuri — Japanese Fall Festival
Aki Matsuri is the name of the Japanese Fall Festival that is celebrated in Albuquerque for more than 40 years. The New Mexico Japanese-American Citizens League (NMJACL) is hosting the event. This year's theme is "Ta-Ke" (Bamboo) — "The way of Strength and Resilience." The festival is the main annual event for NMJACL and serves as a venue to share Japanese and Japanese-American culture with all of New Mexico. Proceeds from the festival benefit NMJACL’s ongoing efforts to document events and history related to Japanese-American internment in New Mexico and the Southwest, as well as funds for construction of a cultural center. There will be live music by Watsonville Taiko, the Third Annual Cosplay, food, dance, art and martial arts. The family-free festival is held at Expo New Mexico, 300 San Pedro Drive NE, Gate 3, with doors open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Villa Hispana. There will be representatives of the Albuquerque mayor's office and the consulate-general of Japan in Denver attending. Tickets are available ahead of the event and at the door. For more information, visit nmjacl.org.
Santa Fe
Sept. 17
Santa Fe Renaissance Faire
The 15th Annual Santa Fe Renaissance Faire takes place at El Rancho de las Golondrinas, 334 Los Pinos Road, daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Kids under 12 get in for free. There will be food, medieval entertainment, music and dance, unique arts and crafts and a kids game area. For more information, visit golondrinas.org.
Alamogordo
Sept. 21-24
Otero County Fair and Rodeo
The 84th Annual Otero County Fair and Rodeo takes place at 401 Fairgrounds Road. For more information, visit oterocountyfair.com.
Carrizozo
Sept. 23
Nosotros Concert
Carrizozo Music Inc. presents Nosotros at the Carrizozo Country Club at 5:30 p.m. The event is free of charge and open to the public. For more information, email carrizozomusic@gmail.com or carrizozomusic.org.
Española
Sept. 23
"Let the Good Times Roll" Car Show
"Let the Good Times Roll" Car Show takes place at Club Tropicana, 523A N. Paseo De Onate, from noon to 4 p.m. Awards will be given for best of each categories: lowrider car, lowrider truck, classic car, classic truck, Harley, dub and more. For more information, call Will at 505-920-2928 or Dennis at 505-614-6581.
Santa Fe
Sept. 23
Vladem Contemporary Grand Opening
The New Mexico Museum of Art is complementing its historic plaza museum with an expansion to the Santa Fe Railyard District, creating an additional space for contemporary art and new avenues to make art available to everyone. Celebrate the opening of Vladem Contemporary from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with free admission to New Mexico’s newest museum. The first exhibit, "Shadow and Light," plays upon New Mexico light and nature, featuring more than 30 artists' work, including those of Angela Ellsworth, Joe Goode, Elias Jade Not Afraid and Leo Villareal. The exhibit will be up until April 28, 2024. For more information, visit nmartmuseum.org or call 505-476-5063.
Santa Fe
Sept. 26-Oct. 1
Santa Fe Wine & Chile Fiesta
Tickets are now on sale for Santa Fe Wine & Chile Fiesta. At various locations throughout Santa Fe, ticket-holders can learn about local wines at seminars, tastings, luncheons, chef demonstrations and tastings and new this year: a train expedition and wine experience on the Santa Fe Train VIP car and general submission. Santa Fe Wine & Chile's Artist of the Year is Robert Striffolino. His painting "Ripple Play" was chosen for the event's poster. For more information, visit santafewineandchile.org.
Carlsbad
Sept. 29 and 30
Cavern City Renaissance Festival
The Second Annual Cavern City Renaissance Festival takes place at Carlsbad Beach Park and features armored combat, pirates and sword fights, comedy shows, history, live music, Mermaid Queen of New Mexico, wizardry with Jamie O'Hara, live demonstrations of glass blowing, food and fun. Doors open on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. (Kids under 17 get in for free on Friday) and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, visit caverncityrenfest.com and find them on Facebook.
Artesia
Sept. 30
Red Dirt Black Gold
The Annual Red Dirt Black Gold event takes place downtown at the Heritage Plaza. It is a free community festival honoring the gas and oil industry of the region. There will be entertainment, games and food. The free concerts feature Two of a Kind at 5 p.m., the Justin Kemp Band at 6 p.m., Sunny Sweeney at 7:30 p.m. and headliner Randy Rogers Band at 9 p.m. For more information, visit reddirtblackgold.com.
La Luz
Sept. 30 and Oct. 1
Apple Festival
The Annual Apple Festival takes place at Nichols Ranch, 236 Cottonwood Canyon. There will be more than 85 arts and crafts vendors, a petting zoo, live music, more than 20 food vendors, wine and beer. The ranch is located 20 minutes from Alamogordo, seven miles East of La Luz. For more information, visit nicholsranchandorchards.com.
Santa Fe
Oct. 7-8
Santa Fe Harvest Festival
The Annual Santa Fe Harvest Festival takes place at El Rancho de las Golondrinas, 334 Los Pinos Road, daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival includes a pumpkin patch, hayrides, grape stomping and live entertainment. All tickets must be purchased online For more information, visit golondrinas.org or call 505-471-2261.
Artesia
Oct. 13 and 14
"The Edgar Allan Poe Afterlife Radio Show"
Ocotillo Comedy Troupe presents "The Edgar Allen Poe Afterlife Show" at the Ocotillo Performing Arts Center, 310 W. Main St. When Poe sets out to keep his stories alive from beyond the grave, an otherworldly radio studio proves just the thing to be for his best and creepiest stories. Performances are on Friday at 7 p.m. and on Saturday at 2 p.m. Kids K-12 grade get a discount. For more information, visit artesiaartscouncil.com.
Alamogordo
Oct. 14
Free Great Southwest Star Party
The Museum of Space of Space History invites the public to its free event, the Great Southwest Star Party and eclipse viewing. This year’s event will feature viewing of the annular eclipse, speakers, workshops, the grand opening of the new observatory complex and the evening Star Party at the New Mexico Museum of Space History, 3198 State Road, from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Come join us for a day of observing, learning and camaraderie. This year’s event will be hosted by the museum, the Museum’s Astronomical League, New Mexico State University-Alamogordo and the International Space Hall of Fame Foundation. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit nmspacemuseum.org or call 575-437-2840 x 41132.
Dexter
Oct. 14
Christmas fundraiser
Tickets are now for sale for the Christmas fundraising event for Trucking for Tots and Dexter Fire Department/EMS. The event is for adults 21 and up, no one under-age is permitted on the premises during the fundraiser. There will be an open bar, dinner served from 6-7 p.m. at 622 Walnut St. For more information, visit its Facebook page, call 575-734-5401, or email dexterfire1947@gmail.com.
Artesia
Oct. 20 and 21
Art in the Park
The 48th Annual Art in the Park takes place on two days at Jaycee Park. There will be fine arts and craft vendors, food trucks and live music. The Artesia High School Band will be hosting its annual cake walk on Saturday. For more information, visit artesiaartscouncil.com or its Facebook event page.
Alamogordo
Oct. 28
Zoo Boo Fun Walk/Run
Alamogordo Parks and Recreation presents Zoo Boo Costume 5K and Kids' Mile Fun Walk and Run at the zoo. Registration is now open and racers receive a Zoo Boo shirt. There will be awards for first, second and third place. 5K walk/run starts at 7:30 a.m., the Kids' Mile at 8:30 a.m. The starting line is at the Alamogordo Center of Commerce Parking lot 1301 N. White Sands Blvd. For more information, visit ci.alamogordo.n.us.
Albuquerque
Oct. 28-Jan. 7, 2024
Native American Student Art Show and Sale
The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center presents: The 43rd Annual Native American Student Art Show and Sale. This year's theme is, "Celebrating Our Pollinators." This showcase will be held in the south gallery of the center, 2401 12th St. NW. Entries will be accepted at the center through Oct. 7 at 3 p.m. Opening reception and award ceremony takes place on the first day of the show, from 1 to 4 p.m. The sale benefitting the individual students take place on the last day of exhibit. For more information, visit indianpueblo.org, email Paula Mirabal at pmirabal@indianpueblo.org or call 505-724-3564.
Artesia
Nov. 3-5
Balloons & Tunes Festival
The Artesia Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 40th anniversary of Balloons & Tunes Festival. Sunrise flights take off from Eagle Draw Park. More details to come. Sign up as pilot or sponsor a balloon at artesiachamber.com.
Carlsbad
Nov. 9
DWWRC fundraising dinner and auction
The Fourth Annual Desert Willow Wildlife Rehab Center (DWWRC) Dinner and Auction takes place at the Walter Gerrells Performing Arts Center, 4012 National Parks Hwy., from 5 to 9 p.m. The evening includes visiting with the people and animals that are part of the Desert Willow Wildlife team. There will be a cash bar, a silent and live auction. Proceeds go to the rehab center that cares for injured and recovering wildlife. The auction has anything from gift cards, art, two tickets to the Spencer Theater in Alto, and a Vermejo Adventure package at the Sangre de Cristo mountain range, to name a few. For more information, visit dwwrc.org/benefit, email info@dwwrc.org or call 575-689-6711.
