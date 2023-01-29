Western “The Old Way” is based on a script by Roswell native Carl W. Lucas
In a time where Westerns are about as popular as discos, Academy Award winner Nicolas Cage decided to star for the first time in a Western, “The Old Way.”
The story follows a cold-blooded gunslinger turned respectable family man, Colton Briggs, played by Cage. When an outlaw and his gang put Colton and his family in peril, Colton is forced to take up arms again. He is accompanied by an unlikely partner — his 12-year-old daughter (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) — in this action-filled film that builds toward its fateful showdown with pulse-pounding suspense.
After reading the reviews it is clear that the nation is divided between those who love the movie and those who don’t. Predictably, only fans of American history and Western lore went to see the film on the big screen, while professional reviewers shot the movie down as “old fashioned,” “unsurprising” and “squandering a gilt-edged opportunity to do something new.”
Most, however, agree that the story had so much more potential and that the actors were spot on.
What most do not know is that the original script for the film had many of those features the reviewers were missing. It was written by Roswell native Carl W. Lucas, who said in a phone interview that the script had been very personal, and was focused on how a person dealt with violence.
“When I wrote the script, I was exploring basically the nature (of a person), the level of compartmentation that somebody would do to be a gunslinger. I wanted to explore a classic Western through that lens. The director liked that, but pushed it a bit back wanting to do more of a traditional shoot-em-up cowboy movie, which is fun and definitely there. But the focus of the script was to explore that particular option.”
An Army veteran of six years, Lucas was familiar with soldiers who had a hard time shooting at people, which was portrayed in a movie he watched, “Men Who Stare at Goats.” “They are talking about how soldiers would not shoot at the enemy, they would shoot over their heads because the actual idea of pointing a gun at another human being was more than they could take. Most people, no matter how they fantasize about it, when actually put in the situation, it’s more than they realize. There is an inherent need in us to not murder each other. Which is how they talk about all the gunfights in the Old West. A lot of them are very exaggerated. I know, we have a few famous (ones) with Billy the Kid stories, but it is not common, not as common as the old movies that we used to watch make us believe. I experiment with that, the idea, why would somebody actually do something like that? Why would somebody walk out on a street and duel somebody in broad daylight? I kind of play with that in the film,” Lucas said.
Lucas said that originally he had planned to produce the film himself, but then the pandemic hit. “I ended up selling it to another production company a couple of years ago. They made it their own, which is very common in the industry. They fell in love with the script — they did keep most of my script. They changed some of the themes, and they didn’t explore some of the ideas I wanted to play with,” he said.
Some of the reviews compare “The Old Way” with the John Wayne movie “True Grit.” Asked about that Lucas said, “That’s not bad, those comparisons are apt because again, that was one of the things I wanted to do, I wanted to explore. It is based on my experiences with my children and also my experiences with my own father, an absent father.
"When you see the villain, who is just completely destroyed having to grow up watching his father die in front of him, and all he can think about is the man who did that. You’ll have a lot of empathy toward him because there’s a lot of pain. There is this big search. Who am I if I don’t have the guideposts in my life to pull me through? My (the villain’s) whole personality is based on that traumatic experience. And then the relationship between the kid’s character and the father — that’s me and my son."
Asked about his reaction when he heard about the cast, Lucas said, “I can’t complain, I have a Nicolas Cage movie in the movie theaters — 99% in this industry would kill to be where I am. The girl (Armstrong) is incredible. She’s really good in this movie. The villain (Noah Le Gros) did a pretty good job. He really nailed it, especially at the very end, you’ll see it. His final moments on screen are wonderful for me.”
When asked about his background growing up in Roswell and how he got into the film industry, Lucas said that he was born in Waco, Texas, but that he was a Roswell kid his entire life. “I left to be in the military back in 1992 and then I moved back to Roswell in 1999. I worked at Roswell Radio for a good long while. I got into the film industry in the early/mid 2000s. I always wanted to be a writer, I was really fascinated with writing and already started to write some screenplays on my own. One day, I kind of found myself in the position to going to movie sets, working craft service, made coffee and passed out snacks. That gave me the opportunity to make the connections I needed to make in order to work my way into the position of a producer, and then I was finally able to produce some of the scripts I’ve written some 20 years ago."
Lucas had been working together with instructor Alan Trever when they were starting the film program (digital video program) at the Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell. Lucas was interviewed in 2004 in the Roswell Daily Record speaking about how to encourage the film industry to come to Roswell as a location and to bring in jobs. At the time he was co-chairman of the Film Roswell committee and marketing coordinator for the Roswell Chamber of Commerce.
Today, Lucas is working out of California, returning to New Mexico for work on occasion. “I’ve had a couple of films in New Mexico. As a producer, I’ve made 14 feature films. I’ve only been able to produce my own works recently, a feature shot called 'The Wave,' that stars Justin Long (known for 'Live Free or Die Hard' and 'Galaxy Quest') and Donald Falson (known for the TV series 'Scrubs' and 'Remember the Titans)," he said.
Asked about future projects, Lucas said, “I’ve got a little sci-fi horror project that I am hoping to get off the ground, and then I’ve got a couple of TV pilots floating around out there and I am working on a young adult sci-fi adventure book. It’s based on a short story I wrote that’s getting published in another book that comes out in December. I’ve been getting enough attention on that short story, even though it wasn’t published yet. That’s what I’m doing."
While the movie "The Old Way" is no longer showing on the big screen in Roswell, it is available to rent or buy on premium video on demand and premium digital. It is rated R for violence.