Creating the first color prints
Did you ever come across a “photochrom picture?” One of those old pictures or postcards that had been colored by hand — sometimes too bright? To be honest, I’d never heard of photochroms until I started working in Frankfurt along the River Main in the state of Hesse, Germany as a freelancer.
I was working for some years at a small cultural agency where we created concepts for museum exhibits, organized classical concerts, wrote booklets and articles, and did historical research. The owner of this little agency — we were about two to four people working there, depending on the assignment — was a studied historian and archaeologist, with the focus on European, German and Hesse history. When I started working there, he had just finished an anniversary exhibit of a huge investment company, and he was turning to one of his favorite subjects: photochroms.
In the 1880s, the lithographer Hans Jakob Schmid (1856-1924) of the Swiss printing company Orell Gessner Füssli in Zurich invented the process for producing colorized images from a single black-and-white photographic negative via the direct photographic transfer of the negative onto lithographic printing plates. It was a quite complicated process, based on the sensitivity of light of purified bitumen. Schmid, who had worked for Orell Füssli since 1876, tried different techniques until he found the composition of bitumen and solvent. In 1887, he showed his results to his bosses, the brothers Heinrich Wild and Paul Felix Wild. They were very interested in his results and applied for a patent in 1888.
The first step is using a black-and-white photograph and turning it into a colored photograph. A tablet of lithographic limestone called a "litho stone" was coated with a light-sensitive surface composed of a thin layer of purified bitumen that was dissolved in benzene. Usually, the Solnhofer limestone, which is very famous for fossils from Jurassic times, was used because it was sufficiently fine-grained. A reversed halftone negative was hand-colored according to the sketch and notes taken by the photographer at the scene, then pressed against the coating and exposed to daylight through gel filters, causing the bitumen to harden in proportion to the amount of light passing through each portion of the negative. This would take 10 to 30 minutes in summer and several hours in winter. The use of a lamp shortened the time in winter to 15 or 30 minutes.
A solvent, such as turpentine, was applied to remove the unhardened bitumen. The plate would be retouched with soft brushes to adjust the tonal scale, strengthening or softening tones as required. The image became imprinted on the stone in bitumen. Each tint was applied using a separate stone that bore the appropriate retouched image. The finished print was produced using at least six, but more commonly 10 to 15 tint stones. The amount of “litho stones” increased during the years, using up to 18 stones with different colors for one motive.
During the 1890s Europe was relatively politically stable, which allowed a lot of people to travel — mostly wealthy people. A lot of big cities were connected by railway or coaches. Hotels and thermal baths opened and touristic destinations were made accessible. Communication boomed in the late 19th century with the first telephone lines established, movie showings and 3D-pictures. The first commercial trips were available by the travel agency Thomas Cook. It was possible to cross state lines without a passport, and a lot of travel guides were printed. Germany had a very high literacy rate in the late 19th century, and because of inventions concerning the printing process a huge number of newspapers and magazines were published. A great amount of travel literature was printed encouraging people to travel and explore new countries.
Even then it was common to take pictures as a souvenir, if you could afford it. New cameras were developed — smaller and easier to use for everybody. But not everybody could afford a camera, so pictures or postcards were for sale at the destination as a souvenir and to show at home.
This was where the photochroms found their market. The first photochroms were made in 1889, using the pictures of the photographer Romedo Guler, who took pictures from Zurich in winter. Because of the success the Wild brothers founded a new company in Zurich and created the name “photochrom,” which was also used as a stamp imprinted in the later photochroms. They opened an office in London in 1893 and in 1898, they expanded their technique to be used by the Detroit Photographic Company. The company extended their photo selection every year, depending on the preference of their buyers. First the photochroms showed different European countries, which were a preferred destination for tourists at the time. Fairly early Heinrich Wild sent photographers not only to European countries but also to Palestine, Egypt, India, Algeria, South America and later to China and New Zealand.
Because I was mainly an assistant doing various jobs at the small cultural agency I worked for, I first had to educate myself and really dug in. I didn’t know a lot about photography, and I never heard about photochroms, but I was impressed by the huge amount of pictures: In 1911 more than 14,000 different photo motives were listed in a catalog — there were only 3,000 motives in 1896. Those pictures of Europe showed a world before the two world wars and of course, they were very interesting for historians. Being a cultural anthropologist with focus on Native American cultures, I was mainly interested in pictures of North America. During the years I worked at that agency I learned a lot about the photochroms, about the place and time the pictures were taken, about the photographers and how they did marketing.
Veronika Ederer received her Ph.D. in cultural anthropology from the Johann Wolfgang Goethe University Frankfurt along the River Main, Germany. Originally from Germany, she has worked several years in Switzerland in museums such as the North American Native Museum in Zurich and with the gifted program “Universikum” in Zurich. She has visited New Mexico and Roswell for her research and is looking forward to a returning this summer.