Selling the first color prints from black and white pictures
Just after the company “Photoglob C” invented and announced the first colored photographs which could be produced in great numbers in 1888, their owners — brothers Heinrich Wild and Paul Felix Wild in Zürich, Switzerland — planned the commercial distribution of the pictures. Those photochroms were black and white pictures which were printed with a number of lithographic stones in different colors. The first pictures were taken in Zürich, but to be successful, the Wild brothers knew they needed more motifs. They sent photographers to the Mediterranean countries, to Germany, France and Great Britain. Pictures of Italy, Belgium, South America, Algeria and Norway followed. In 1898 the company also operated in the U.S.
To advertise the photos a monthly magazine was printed for 10 years, in which new pictures were announced and articles accompanied the photos about the destinations. The quality and the details of the photochroms were praised and compared to art like water color paintings. The photochroms were available at travel agencies in London or Paris — the publisher won a gold medal for its invention at the World Fair in 1889. People were fascinated, and on some days, crowds of people stood in front of the display windows to admire the new pictures.
People who bought the photochroms were usually well-off tourists from Europe or the U.S. They travelled with trains or luxury steamers and spent their nights in the grand hotels. They bought the pictures as souvenirs on location. They used the pictures to plan a journey as well. Even people who could not afford to travel liked to buy photochroms. Many fiction writers used the pictures to imagine themselves at far away locations and did so successfully, without ever having to leave their home. The catalogue and the captions on the pictures were available in German, English, French, Russian and many more languages.
Because the photochroms were made mainly for tourists, it was obvious for the photochrom creators to look for motifs that would be interesting for tourists. However, the pictures were not meant to be documentary. The goal was to have an emotional and inspiring response from the onlooker. In some European countries, it was quite easy to travel, but to be a photographer in the Caucasus area around 1900s was arduous. In certain places, like the Orient or northern Africa, not every European photographer was welcomed, so Photoglob C bought pictures from local artists.
The catalogs listing the photochroms expanded and changed over the years. Thirty catalogs were published between the years 1896 and 1911. Some places and cities were visited more often by the photographers, because some buildings had been omitted or the landscape had changed. Also, some pictures disappeared from the catalog, maybe because they were substituted by another picture or just never ordered. Only on very rare occasions events were pictured, like the opening of the Kaiser Wilhelm Channel — a channel created in 1895 in northern Germany, today called Kiel Channel — Turkish soldiers, French boats in Algeria or a boat race in London.
Of all the pictures, some countries and within the countries certain places were listed having many pictures. 1,900 pictures were available from the German empire, 1,500 from Switzerland and 900 from Austria. Great Britain, Scotland, Wales and Ireland were shown in 1.800 pictures, France in 800 and Italy in 500. The Russian empire was represented with 250 pictures, Norway with 160 and Greece with 50. Pictures from the Orient and Asia had 700 pictures. Not only the difficulties in getting the pictures is an explanation for the lower numbers, but also how popular certain pictures were.
For economic reasons and to please the buyers, the Photoglob company chose different sizes of the available pictures. The standard format No. II with 16x22 centimeters (6.3x8.7 inches) was the most common one, altogether most of the photochroms were available in seven different sizes. Some very prominent motifs like the Forum Romanum in Rom, or a view of the Mont Blanc in France, were printed 48x91 centimeters (19x35.80 inches). The second biggest photochrom, which was shown at the World Fair in St. Louis, Missouri, in 1904 was a panoramic view of the Alps with more than two meters (6.5 feet), and the biggest one, a view from historic Zürich, was printed in 1944 — after the end of the photochrom era — with 4x6 meters (13x20 feet).
The photochroms were available as single pictures or glued on cardboard in different colors. Some had gilded edges, some came with a glass frame, and to show them at home certain easels made from wood or iron could be bought. To collect the single photochrom pictures different albums with printed titles and backs were sold. It was even possible to buy an already put together full album with the best pictures of an area.
It is impossible to determine how many photochroms were sold during those years. At its best time, the catalogue had more than 14,000 different pictures. The Wild brothers announced that up to 10,000 pictures of one motif could be printed, so it is reasonable to say the company sold as many as 100 million pictures until World War I. During the World War I, it was no longer possible to travel, and the population faced severe problems that a beautiful landscape somewhere on the globe could not fix.
Veronika Ederer received her Ph.D. in cultural anthropology from the Johann Wolfgang Goethe University Frankfurt along the River Main, Germany. Originally from Germany, she has worked several years in Switzerland in museums such as the North American Native Museum in Zurich and with the gifted program “Universikum” in Zurich. She has visited New Mexico and Roswell for her research and is looking forward to a return this summer.