Travels in the East
The photochroms — colored black and white photos of the late 19th, early 20th century, which were invented in Zürich, Switzerland in the 1880s — pictured landscapes, buildings and touristic destinations all over the world: from Europe to Northern Africa, North and South America and Asia. One part has about 700 motives that represented the Orient. The Orient in general is a term for the East, traditionally describing anything that belongs to the Eastern world, in relation to Europe. In contrast, Occident was applied to the Western world. The term Orient meant, depending on the various traditions of different countries, regions in the Middle East, northern Africa, India and East Asia including Japan. In the beginning of the 19th century and all through the time of the photochroms, the countries that were part of the Ottoman Empire were called Orient, sometimes the wording Persian Empire was added. The Orient was a fictional region, with no fixed boundaries, and a vast variety of countries and cultures were included in that concept.
Europe’s relationship with the Orient is a long and diverse one. Marco Polo, an Italian merchant who lived in the 13th century, wrote a book about his years traveling in China and the East. He sparked the interest of Europeans in the region for many decades. This enthusiasm started new when the French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte went on a campaign into the Ottoman Empire, specifically Egypt and Syria from 1798-1801, without any specific colonial interests, but returning with a lot of objects and archaeological finds in his bags. One hundred years before this campaign, the Ottoman Empire had already declined in its power due to economic stagnation, financial problems and territories moving towards independence. Some countries like Great Britain, France and Russia wanted to support the different regions' development into modern states.
Colonial times in the Orient started relatively late. In 1830, the French conquered Algeria and later Tunisia; in 1839, Great Britain occupied Aden (a port in Yemen) and later Egypt. Starting with the middle of the 19th century, Europe had an imperial view on the Orient. European ideas took roots in the different countries, but not without protests of traditional forces. In the early 20th century, more and more revolts took part throughout the region. The European countries gave up on their idea to create a stable Orient when World War I started.
Germany and Switzerland had not taken part in the “race to the Orient” to get colonies. Though Germany had economic interests in the region. Various trade agreements were made, and the work on the Berlin-Baghdad Railway started in 1903. Moreover, starting with the “Age of Enlightenment” — the time period after the French Revolution of 1789 — many people developed a scientific interest in foreign countries and cultures. The diverse and ancient cultures of the Orient, the connection to the Bible and the long existing familiar stereotypes were attractive for European cultural anthropologists, linguists, archaeologists and, of course, tourists. Though tourists had no real scientific interest in the countries, they were looking rather for the exotic, romantic world of the desert, the markets, the magic and “the harem.”
The stereotypes of the Orient, pictured in books and paintings, in the opera and furniture, led to a growing desire to travel. Archaeological finds and a huge amount on travel literature encouraged people to travel and see the ruins and places mentioned in the Bible. After the opening of the Suez Canal in 1869, the first organized German travel group visited Egypt. Different royals like the German emperors Frederick III and later Wilhelm II traveled to the Orient and wrote diaries, which made traveling extremely popular.
Because of the vast European presence in those areas, traveling was relatively safe. Usually, tourists visited certain places in Egypt, Palestine, Turkey and Syria, but other countries like the Arabian peninsula, Persia or North Africa were rarely included. Tourists were mainly well-off Europeans who stayed in hotels built in the colonial style, they dressed up with safari helmets and had almost no contact with the native population.
As soon as the first photographs were invented, the first pictures of the Orient were included. So it is no surprise that the Swiss printing company Orell Gessner Füssli in Zürich — who invented the first colored photochroms — presented its buyers a great selection of cities and landscapes of the Orient. These photochroms pictured the most famous places in Cairo, Constantinople, the Suez Canal, Algiers and various sites in Israel.
The photochroms also showed people of those countries during their “typical day,” which fit into the stereotypes of Europeans. Featured were fishermen, cooks and barbers on the streets, or bedouins on camels. Tourists and people in Europe alike were very interested in religious groups like the islamic sect called Druses or pictures of the mosques. Usually, single persons were only pictured if they were interesting enough to feed the cliché, like female dancers or beggars. Like with other countries, special albums were created showing the places of interest and views; these were often labelled with a printed back and a typical caption. With those pictures, the various places of the “Orient” were available to see throughout Europe.
Veronika Ederer received her Ph.D. in cultural anthropology from the Johann Wolfgang Goethe University Frankfurt along the River Main, Germany. Originally from Germany, she has worked several years in Switzerland in museums such as the North American Native Museum in Zurich and with the gifted program “Universikum” in Zurich. She has visited New Mexico and Roswell for her research and is currently traveling through the US for research purposes.