Capturing people and landscapes
By Veronika Ederer
Special to the Daily Record
In the 1880s, an employee of the Swiss printing company Orell Gessner Füssli in Zürich, Switzerland — the lithographer Hans Jakob Schmid (1856-1924) — invented the process producing colorized images from a single black and white photographic negative. His pictures were an immediate success. This is because of the stable political conditions in Europe around 1900s, when many people could afford to travel. In the following years, the so-called “photochroms” pictured mainly touristic destinations from Europe, the near East, North and South America and Asia — the photochrom catalog showed more than 14,000 images as of 1911. Because the pictures were mainly sold to middle and upper class tourists all over Europe and the U.S., the most attractive pictures showed cities or sceneries far away from home, because it was more complicated and expensive to get there.
Depending on the country and motif of the photochrom, the producers sent photographers to those countries or bought photos from native artists. Because of that, the answer to the question: “What is a good motif?” varies. Some photochroms showed important buildings or monuments in cities, like the cathedral in Cologne, the Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem or the Taj Mahal in Agra, India. Like the Egyptian pyramids those buildings were frequently visited by tourists, and the producers could be sure those motifs would sell. Cities like Venice were represented with more than 80 different pictures, other locations like the German Flensburg had a few panoramic views. Other cities and buildings had doubles, usually after restorations on famous buildings were made.
Other pictures showed technical masterpieces of the time, like the Suez channel, the old port or the rack railway of Marseille, or the French submarine fleet in Algeria. Modern train stations and coaches are frequently pictured, and in the very last photochroms even a few hints on the coming of the automobile were visible. In contrast, factories and collieries which also showed the technical progress — especially in Europe and the U.S. — were not printed as photochroms, neither were impoverished parts of cities or barracks. The buyers wanted buildings which were important in history, architecture and art. Usually, impromptu and unique events were also not photographed.
Famous views of touristic countryside destinations were represented, such as panoramic views of the Alps, the Mediterranean coast alongside various cities and the geysers of Yellowstone National Park. Those pictures were supposed to not only show an aesthetic landscape but also be informative: This is how it looks like for people who want to travel to those locations. In rare cases geological features were interesting enough to be printed: the Giant’s Causeway in Ireland or the sandstone cliffs of Helgoland in Germany, because they were interesting to tourists at the time.
Besides horses for the coaches, some dogs and cows, there are almost no animals visible in the photochroms of Europe. This is, of course, different for the Orient where camels, donkeys, and goats are present on the market scenes, because this again was a point of interest and exotic enough to be captured. There are elephants in India, reindeer in Russia and seals on the California coast. A reason for omitting animals might have been that they usually don’t stand still for a picture. A good example is a photochrom showing a member of the Crow Tribe in front of his tipi with his horses: one of his dogs is moving and is only visible as a blurred spot.
People are frequently seen in the pictures. Of course, while taking a picture of a busy street in Paris, all pedestrians and coaches moved, and so a lot of horses and people show up blurred. A lot of photochroms show happy locals and tourists on a pleasure craft or on the beach, sitting in a hotel yard with a band playing, or hiking in the mountains. Sometimes it is obvious that the photographer asked people in the street to stay in place and not to move while he was taking the picture. You see the curiosity in the eyes of everybody while waiting for the shot. Some people were also asked to move in a certain way, like pointing with a walking stick or children dancing. Those pictures show an idyllic scenery, inviting more travelers to come.
Of course, some ethnographic aspects were visible in the photochroms, too. The photochroms catalog listed ethnographic topics for some countries who were distant enough to count as exotic. Men and women were photographed in their traditional dress, hairstyle and showing off their profession, like a cook in the Rue de Stamboul, Constantinople, Turkey, milk peddlers in Belgium, an Irish spinner and her spinning wheel, or temple dancers in South India. Some sceneries, such as women washing their clothes in Napoli, Italy, not only show the daily business of the locals, but they also convey how comfortable the European tourist’s life is compared to poor people in rural Ireland or natives living in huts in North Africa.
However, one person is visible only three times in these 14,000 photochroms: the photographer, obviously enough, because he was behind the camera.
Some destinations were easy to reach with the train or coach, so the photographer could go there on his own. In some places, like in the mountains, the photographer needed the help of animals like mules and/or local guides. In one photo of a busy market in Nice, Italy, the photographer is pictured by a colleague or a helper. Another one is of Spitzbergen, Norway, here the photographers take a picture of themselves, wrapped in coats against the cold. The stories those photographers encountered during their travels can only be imagined.
Veronika Ederer received her Ph.D. in cultural anthropology from the Johann Wolfgang Goethe University Frankfurt along the River Main, Germany. Originally from Germany, she has worked several years in Switzerland in museums such as the North American Native Museum in Zurich and with the gifted program “Universikum” in Zurich. She has visited New Mexico and Roswell for her research and has been traveling through the U.S. for research purposes.