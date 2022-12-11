New Mexico in photochroms
Although today New Mexico offers a broad variety of tourist destinations, like modern cities with ancient history, art, Native American culture, various food traditions and a fascinating landscape, surprisingly few photochroms had been advertised in the catalogue of 1911. Photochroms — black-and-white photographs that were turned into colored images, thanks to the invention by the Swiss company Orell Füssli in Zürich — were sold all over Europe and the United States, mainly to tourists. The pictures were souvenirs of past trips or inspiration for a trip to plan.
Around 1900 more than 195,000 people lived in New Mexico, a population increase of more than 20% since 1890. The short intermezzo of the Spanish-American War (April 21 – Aug.13, 1898) had ceased, and a lot of Anglo-Americans were migrating into the newly acquired territories. Native Americans and “Nuevo Mexicanos” were sometimes disadvantaged in that process. Squatters often sold their acquired lands to land speculators, especially when the plans of the arrival of the railroad became widely known.
The Santa Fe Railroad reached New Mexico in 1878, crossing Raton Pass in December. It reached Lamy, 16 miles from Santa Fe in 1879 and Santa Fe in 1880. It replaced the legendary Santa Fe Trail as a way to ship cattle to the market, move goods, soldiers and passengers. With the arrival of the railroad, the territories population grew even more. Schools and colleges opened, farming, ranching and mining boomed. The Denver and Rio Grande Western Railroad extended their narrow-gauge Chili Line route from the nearby city of Española to Santa Fe in 1886. Neither was sufficient to offset the negative effects of Santa Fe's having been bypassed by the main railroad route, and the city suffered a gradual economic decline at the turn of the century.
Meanwhile, tourism all over the United State grew rapidly. Since the 1890s cities like New York, Los Angeles and Chicago attracted numerous tourists and accommodations were provided by newly established bed and breakfasts, hotels and short-term room rentals. A variety of travel books were published to guide the tourists. In the late 19th century and the first decades of the 20th century the culture of leisure also came to New Mexico and “Indian Detours” were organized for the tourists eager to witness what was considered exotic cultures within the United States. Many Native American tribes created souvenirs according to the budget and the wishes of the tourists, sometimes just minimizing daily objects to artifacts. Often, vendors showed their crafts right at the railroad station. The railroad surely helped tourists to reach certain destinations, but with the example of New Mexico, outside of Santa Fe, most attractions had to be explored on coaches, horses, mules or on foot. Automobiles were only slowly coming into use. Many streets in New Mexico at that time were not really fit for cars.
This may explain the subjects and number of the photochroms sold for New Mexico. While there were more than 150 different pictures from California — several Missions, cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco and Pasadena, but also natural beauty like Yosemite or Lake Tahoe — in five different sizes, there are only 13 images of New Mexico, 10 in size I (3 ½ by 7 inches) and three in size II (6 ½ by 8 ¾ inches). Two of them show street scenes of Santa Fe — where the railroad stopped — burros with wood and Gold’s Curio Store. There were no pictures of the Old Town or the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi. The only photochrom in existence that shows a glimpse of the vast countryside of New Mexico reads, “Mesa Encantada. Distant View.”
Most pictures of New Mexico were created by Henry Jackson during his trips into the West. The main interest here — as shown through the photochroms — were the pueblos. The authentic setting, the historic villages and the pre-industrial lifestyle of their inhabitants contributed to the tourists’ experience. The images of the few pueblos were taken from Acoma, Laguna, San Juan, Zuni and Taos. No other famous scenic area or city was mentioned in the catalog.
People in the pueblos are usually shown during their work, like going to the well, bringing in the harvest or grinding corn. Some may just have been asked to sit at the right place to be in the image. One big exception is the picture of the rain dance in the Zuni Pueblo, which shows a huge crowd and colorful dancers. Here, as usual, the photographer had to take notes to make sure that the colors were correctly implemented during the printing process, and most likely not all colors in the pueblos were printed as they had really been.
New Mexico at that time was not the only place for tourists to visit Native Americans. The photochrom catalog shows different Native tribes, for example in Arizona which could be Moki or Navajo, or Colorado’s Ute, and also different Native American Nations in Canada are featured.
Veronika Ederer received her Ph.D. in cultural anthropology from the Johann Wolfgang Goethe University Frankfurt along the River Main, Germany. Originally from Germany, she has worked for several years in Switzerland in museums such as the North American Native Museum in Zurich and with the gifted program “Universikum” in Zurich. She has visited New Mexico and Roswell for her research and has been traveling through the U.S. for research purposes. The published author is working right now on a new book based on her research on Apache tribes in the Southwest, which was first published in Ederer's column in the Roswell Daily Record in October 2019.