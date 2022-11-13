The pictures of William Henry Jackson
In 1900 around 76 million people lived in the United States, which included its territories. Although about 60% of U.S. citizens lived in the countryside, and although fewer than 250,000 people finished college in that year, almost 90% of the population could read and write.
More than 2,000 newspapers with an distribution of 15 million existed. By 1913, 500 newspapers in 29 different language were established. People liked to read and to learn, especially about their own country. This would be the perfect time for founding the U.S. branch of the photochrom — the Swiss-invented colored picture technique.
A very important person creating photochrom pictures in the U.S. was the photographer and painter William Henry Jackson, born April 4, 1843, in Keeseville, New York. From a very young age, he was a skillful, talented artist. In 1866, after the Civil War, he traveled by train to Omaha, Nebraska, and joined a wagon train to the Great Salt Lake. Along the way, he took pictures of the Native American tribes.
In 1870, Jackson was invited to join a geological survey of the Yellowstone River region, led by Ferdinand Vandeveer Hayden. The survey discovered and described various plants, animals and geological sites, and Jackson’s photographs played an important role in persuading Congress in 1872 to establish Yellowstone as the first national park of the U.S.
Jackson worked with several cameras and plate sizes. The conditions on the survey must have been often difficult. The cameras were heavy and fragile, and preparing and developing one single photograph in the portable darkroom could take an hour. Despite the delays and the loss of several pictures, Jackson captured various Western landmarks on that trip.
According to the Colorado State Archives, Jackson established in 1879 a studio in Denver, Colorado, and later, in 1893, exhibited pictures at the World’s Columbia Exposition in Chicago. During this time, Jackson also produced photographs for several railroad lines.
In 1897, he sold his entire stock of negatives — about 10,000 — and his own services to the Detroit Publishing Co., formally called Detroit Photographic Co. The company was owned by William Livingstone and had acquired the exclusive ownership and rights to the photochrom process in the U.S.
Jackson joined the company as president in 1898. In 1902, Jackson crossed the United States with a group of company photographers in their own train. This trip continued on to the Near and Far East, Australia, China, Siberia and Russia. During the trip they took pictures whenever possible. A year later, Jackson became the company’s manager, which left him with less time to travel and take pictures.
During its height of popularity, the Detroit Publishing Co. sold seven million prints — from postcards to panoramas — and owned 40,000 negatives for its publishing effort. The products were distributed through traveling salesmen or could be ordered by mail-order catalogs. Certain stores in major cities in the U.S. and Europe, as well as stores at popular tourist destinations, sold the pictures to travelers or collectors who may never had the chance to visit.
The photochroms of Jackson show the big cities and the small villages, the city parks and the vast prairies. He took pictures of working people: the miners, the farmers and the cotton pickers. His pictures tell about ships, factories, bikes and even the first cars. Here, like in the other parts of the world, the photochroms show a perfect, clean and harmonious life, the positive side of success. When showing nature, it is the picture of a sole hiker and untouched wilderness, save for tourists. Jackson could and did create images of the Western landscape that were large in size and grandiose in scale, confirming the grandest ideals of those exponents of America’s manifest destiny.
The sale of photographs and postcards declined during World War I, and, after the introduction of cheaper printing methods, the Detroit Publishing Co. declared bankruptcy in 1924. During this time, Jackson moved to Washington, D.C. In 1936, Edsel Ford, backed by his famous father Henry Ford, founder of Ford Motors, bought Jackson's 40,000 negatives from Livingstone's estate for The Edison Institute, known today as The Henry Ford, a museum in Dearborn, Michigan. Eventually, Jackson's negatives were divided between the Colorado Historical Society and the Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division.
Jackson died in 1942 at the age of 99. Mount Jackson, north of the Madison River in the Gallatin Range of Yellowstone National Park, was named in honor of him.
Jackson also wrote more than 50 books, articles, albums and manuscripts, which included his complete diaries about his adventures and also an autobiography. He had been widowed twice and was survived at the time of his death by one son, two daughters, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. His legacy is one not many people have equaled in the history of the world.
Veronika Ederer received her Ph.D. in cultural anthropology from the Johann Wolfgang Goethe University Frankfurt along the River Main, Germany. Originally from Germany, she has worked several years in Switzerland in museums such as the North American Native Museum in Zurich and with the gifted program “Universikum” in Zurich. She has visited New Mexico and Roswell for her research and has been traveling through the U.S. for research purposes. The published author is currently working on a new book based on her research about Apache tribes in the Southwest, first published in Ederer's column in the Roswell Daily Record in October 2019.