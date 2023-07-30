Magdalena’s gallery kind of a small array features an unusual art project
Last January, Hayden Pedigo, Hills Snyder, Bryan Wheeler and Jeff Wheeler met up for “The $#%& Show” in Lubbock. The show is a tradition for close to a decade.
In Pedigo’s last release for his album “The Happiest Times I Ever Ignored,” his biography states that he had lived many lives. He was homeschooled in Amarillo, Texas by his “truck-stop preacher father;” he ran for Amarillo city council in 2019 at the age of 25, which was documented by Jasmine Stodel’s “SXSW” PBS-acquired film “Kid Candidate.” Pedigo said that he felt like a spark to the powder keg of his creativity happened when he moved in 2020 to Lubbock, Texas. He compares it with living on Mars and that it pushes him to create more, “because there’s not really much to distract.” Pedigo is not only known for his music and political career, but he is also an internet presence showcasing a panoply of outlandish outfits and a deadpan wit. This brought him to walk the runway for Gucci where he was photographed by renowned haute couture photographer Hedi Slimane (known for being the creative director for Dior Homme, Yves Saint Laurent and Celine).
Musician Snyder moved with his wife, Carlyn Snyder, in 2019 to New Mexico and ever since became a strong promotor for the small, but eclectic art scene of Magdalena.
The Snyders are better known in their former home San Antonio, Texas, where in the late 2000s, they opened up their home and their Wolverton Home Concerts were a popular venue where artists and musicians met, while simultaneously building a community of fans of the band’s indie folk music.
Bryan and Jeff Wheeler are brothers and known in the art scene of Lubbock since the 1990s for their collaboration on paintings that not only portray Texan and Mexican motifs but give them a slightly sardonic twist. Their exhibitions through the decades have become fixtures across the state, nationally and internationally. Jeff Wheeler is living and working in San Antonio. He is the founder and director of C7 Gallery. His brother remains in Lubbock where he also records and produces music with his band, Los Sonsabitches. Next to his art, Bryan Wheeler is a lecturer at Texas Tech University.
The four artists were invited by curators Christina Rees and Hannah Dean, who gave them an unusual challenge: the artists had 24 hours to come up with materials and respond to the theme, “The Year 2050.”
They stepped up to the challenge and “Milton’s Bar” came to life.
Snyder wrote in an email what they chose as a theme caption, “It’s 2050, the 25th anniversary of artist Milton Faver’s breakthrough. Tragically, Milton passed away last year at 82 years old. We are presenting his bar, a place where Milton made art, friends and the occasional enemy. We believe this is how he would like to be remembered.”
The project will have a second iteration in Magdalena, in the gallery kind of a small array, 106 N. Main St. Opening will be Aug. 5 from 6 to 8 p.m.
“Come join us in Magdalena … . You can sit on a bar stool next to Milton, maybe sense his presence, maybe hear some stories, maybe tell some of your own,” Snyder said.
For more information, visit kindofasmallarray.com or its Facebook page.