RCLT rebrands "Battle of the Bands" to "Cosmic Conquest" for the UFO Festival
By Christina Stock
Vision Editor
The Roswell Community Little Theatre is sponsoring for the third time a “battle of the bands.” The winner of the “battle” will get to perform before the main concert at the UFO Festival, according to RCLT Vice President Dan Coleman.
“This is our third year to do a battle, We kind of rebranded it this year. We’re calling it this year Roswell Community Little Theatre presents 'Cosmic Conquest' — the ultimate battle of the bands,” Coleman said.
Auditions will be June 8 and 9 at RCLT, 1717 S. Union Ave., at 7 p.m. each day. There is no fee to enter.
Asked if there is a genre off limits, Coleman said, “No, anything goes. If we have at least two bands, we’ll have a show, but we would like to have six or eight or 10. We want to have a fun event, not only for the musicians, but also for the public and the tourists and everything else. A band can be one person and a guitar, it is open to all musicians. It doesn’t have to be a large band per se.”
Coleman said that there is also no age limit, as long as contesting band members under 18 have a written approval to participate signed by their parents or legal guardians.
The auditions are not open for the public. “We want it to be a surprise,” Coleman said. “You’ll know the names, but you’ll not know anything about them, unless you have heard them play at The Liberty or your sister’s quinceanera, whatever the case may be.
“We pick the acts that will go through. We’ll have rehearsals both on June 22 and 29, everyone who wants to perform has to attend one or the other. If they want to attend both, that’s fine. We want to make sure to have everything in place; how’s it going to work; make sure they know what they have to bring, what is provided. The show itself is on Friday, July 1 at 7 p.m. at the Little Theatre.”
Next to the new brandname, the winner-selection procedure will be different as well, Coleman said. “We have an audience choice — which we had in the past — whenever you get in (the theater) you’ll have a ticket and that ticket is your vote. We have buckets at the back with the name of each group and you can drop your ticket in. You can buy additional tickets. What we added this year is the judges’ choice and the judges’ choice is the overall winner. (The winner of) audience choice will get a cash prize, based on the money that comes in, and then judges’ choice will perform before the headliner for the UFO Festival.
“The judges’ choice is a big thing because in the past sometimes people felt that it was a little bit unfair that perhaps one group or another could buy votes to be the opening act. So we said, we’re going to have judges to choose that, that levels that playing field,” Coleman said.
Asked who the judges will be, Coleman said they would not be known, like “Men in Black.” “We are are going to have three or four judges, they are going to be local people. I think it will be a lot of fun,” Coleman said.
Coleman said that the reason the entry fee was eliminated is to encourage more musicians to participate.
For more information, visit roswelltheatre.com or its Facebook page.