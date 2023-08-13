Platinum-selling country singer and songwriter Eric Paslay performs at The Liberty
Platinum-selling, Grammy Award-nominated country singer and songwriter Eric Paslay is performing at The Liberty, 312 N. Virginia Ave., on Aug. 18 at 8 p.m.
Paslay was on the way to Nashville to perform on Aug. 9 at the renowned Grand Ole Opry when he made time to talk about his work and the upcoming concert in Roswell.
Having performed on the esteemed stage several times it still touches him deeply to be able to play there. “It's always cool to be on the stage. Just thinking, wow, everyone has played this space. Not just country music, like rock artists and pop artists, everybody. There are so many people that have played that stage. And yeah, it's always fun to go. I used to watch the Grand Ole Opry with my grandmother and I think of her when I get to go play it. I have fun with the audience, have entertained them, giving them really good memories. But yeah, I love playing the Grand Ole Opry,” Paslay said.
Tours and creating music is a driving force in Paslay’s life, second only to his family and his 4-1/2-year-old daughter Piper. Asked if she is a fan of her father’s music, Palay chuckled and said, “She loves music. I think she thinks every daddy in the world is on Alexa. … She loves music, she loves dancing around.” He said that he is encouraging his daughter's creativity in every way.
Paslay said that the pandemic did not slow him down. He had worked on Zoom and said that he has been writing “a ton of songs.” However, he is now glad to be back on the road performing. “I'm in a phase in my career where I have thousands of songs and thousands unheard,” he said. “It's been nice doing a ton of shows, it'll be great to be there in Roswell again with y’all.”
His recent songs are upbeat and hopeful, even the slow songs, such as “Best Friends,” which is a ballad about friends that fall in love and are wondering if that will ruin the friendship, “… dancing on a razor blade afraid to get cut.” Then there is the recent song, “Best Damn Days,” that plays on the sweet memories of living in a small town, falling in love and its chorus, “We were the ones singing ‘Bye Bye American Pie’ … .”
One element is recognizable, Paslay has not changed his style — as many artists did due to the depression of the pandemic. Instead, the singer/songwriter’s style seems to get stronger in its optimistic message. Asked how he kept this spirit, Paslay said, “Thank you for noticing, I care. You know, I mean, I think I've always been influenced by hope. In a world full of idle hands, we sure can find a lot of things to scream at each other about. But you know, my goal is always to give people hope, even in heartbreak. And that's always my goal as an artist. I write all kinds of songs, I love that you hear that in my music and I love doing that. And I think it's fun to sing about beer and neon, I got tons of those songs. We can rock Friday nights and all that, but I think at the end of the day everybody wants to be happy. And if you're not aware that you might be sad or heartbroken, it's hard to figure out what happy is, you know. You'll just be chasing the wind the rest of your life, trying to grab something …, you're trying to hold on to the wrong thing. I help people start reaching for love and realize that if love isn't the roots in the ground, you probably shouldn't be growing that.”
The song “Boat in A Bottle” is impossible to listen to and sit still; its lyrics invite one to sing a long while imagining being “in a blue water bay.” Asked how that song came about, Paslay laughed and said, “Yeah, I love that song. We wrote that on a writer's retreat. We were in Alabama on Orange Beach, kind of those shores area. We were just thinking, man, if you were on one of those boats in a bottle, it’d never rain on me and always be blue skies, it’d be great, wouldn’t it? It wouldn’t go anywhere. But you know, it sounds fun for a minute. With enough rum, it sounds like a good idea. And I think we did pretty good recording. I’m glad you liked it.”
Paslay said that there are many plans in the works, including a European tour in the fall. Asked what he is looking forward to, he said, “I love going on the road. I am a singer at heart, the songwriter (is) my soul — I love doing all of it. I just love playing shows. … It's fun to meet people wherever and then go play. Getting to create music and do it for a living — I can't ask for more. I love it.”
The Liberty Club in Roswell is a smaller, more intimate venue, which Paslay said he appreciates. “It'll be great because I'll have the band with me, so we’ll rock it out. Maybe it will turn into a storyteller's night. We'll see if the crowd wants more stories. We'll do that. And if they're ready to rock out, we'll just do that. It'll be great to be back there in Roswell. I love you all and I haven’t been there in a little bit. So I’m glad to be back and can see everybody I know. It is fun playing catch up with everybody out on the road since after the pandemic and everything, it'll be fun.”
Paslay said that he is planning to perform his best hits and the ones he wrote for other artists as well as the new songs.
After his concert in Roswell, Paslay is heading to Fort Bliss, El Paso, Texas to perform free of charge for the military members and the public at Freedom Crossing.
Paslay has celebrated five No. 1 hits, with four of those ranked among the Top 100 Songs of the Decade by Country Aircheck, including the No. 1 spot on that chart with “Barefoot
Blue Jean Night” as recorded by Jake Owen. The Temple, Texas native has earned numerous songwriter award nominations including Grammy Award’s Best Country Song, American Country Music’s Song of the Year twice and the Country Music Award’s Song of The Year as well as an artist Grammy Award nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “The Driver” — a collaboration with Paslay’s friends Charles Kelley and Dierks Bentley.
Paslay’s image as one of the most creative artists in Nashville’s songwriting community shows in the artists who enjoy working with him. Paslay had four No. 1 singles as a songwriter for Eli Young Band’s Grammy Award-nominated “Even If It Breaks Your Heart,” Love and Theft’s “Angel Eyes,” Rascal Flatts’ “Rewind” and Jake Owen’s “Barefoot Blue Jean Night” before he nabbed his first No. 1 hit as an artist with “Friday Night.” Ironically, he wrote “Rewind” the same day that “Barefoot” was named ASCAP’s (American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers) most-performed song of the year. As recent as 2022, he co-penned Keith Urban’s hit “Wild Hearts.”
His latest album, “Even If It Breaks Your Barefoot Friday Night,” shows the artist’s talent in reimagining his songs and is available now on all streaming sites.
Paslay has been supporting his home community and recently helped raise money for the Temple community at their first Temple Breakfast Lion's Club Music Festival. He is a spokesperson for Habitat for Humanity, along with President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter, Garth Brooks, Trish Yearwood, and the Scott Brothers. He partnered with them for their award-winning “Home Is The Key” campaign.
For more information about the concert in Roswell, visit thelibertyinc.com. For more information on Paslay, visit ericpaslay.com.