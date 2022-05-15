From punk and rock, “Breaking Bad” Latin funk and Texas honky-tonk — live music is back in town
The nonprofit club The Liberty presents three nights of music featuring a wide spectrum of styles.
On May 18, the “Carousel” tour comes to town featuring punk rock legend Laura Jane Grace, rock and emu singer and musician Anthony Green and indie rock artist Tim Kasher.
The show will be different from what the musicians’ fans may expect, blurring the lines and with musicians switching up each others' preferred music style. It will be a collaborative show of talent, bringing other players onto the stage and making each experience unique for the town they are playing in. “We don’t want any show on the tour to feel routine or the same as the night before. We’re trying to lean into the unpredictability of these current times while manifesting inspiration and unhinged joy” Grace said.
Latin vibes will get the party going on May 19 when Grupo Fantasma and local singer and songwriter Robin Scott perform. Grupo Fantasma has garnered more than a dozen Austin Music Awards, and an induction into the Austin Music Hall of Fame. Their album “Sonidos Gold” was nominated for Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album for the 51st Grammy Awards and its album “El Existential was awarded the Grammy for Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album at the 53rd Grammy Awards.
Unique for their reach, the band is best known for their cover of the Chicago song “Saturday in the Park” (Sabado en el Parque), which was featured on the Albuquerque-made TV show “Breaking Bad.”
On May 20, Joshua Ray Walker with the Doso Dirtbags shares tunes of imagined honky-tonks that bring the audience into the world of barflies and wannabe cowboys. They will be performing songs from Walker’s third full-length album "See You Next Time," the no. 5 entry on Rolling Stone Magazine’s Best Country and Americana Albums of 2020. It's the final installment in a trilogy that originated with the globally acclaimed 2019 debut “Wish You Were Here” and its equally lauded follow-up “Glad You Made It.”
Walker’s style is the ultimate classic country, with heart-wrenching homages to the women working at monster truck competitions, motorcycle rallies, car and boat shows. Walker grew up in this world in Dallas, Texas. “The whole idea with the trilogy was to use the honky-tonk as a setting where all these different characters could interact with each other,” Walker wrote.
The Liberty Club is located at 312 N. Virginia Ave. For more information, visit thelibertyinc.com or call 575-627-2121.