RAiR Alex Boeschenstein’s exhibit “Visionary Rumor” is heavily influenced by Roswell’s history and surrounding nature
Usually, the Roswell Artist-in-Residence (RAiR) artist talk and reception takes place on the Friday before the opening. For Alex Boeschenstein, it will take place a week later, on Aug. 25 at 5:30 p.m., at the museum. This is due to logistics because of work done in the museum, Boeschenstein said.
Boeschenstein had learned about RAiR from a former professor at the University of Texas. He applied at his last year of grad school, he said, and got accepted right away. This is not always the case. “I'm extremely lucky. And I pinch myself every morning to make sure it's not a figment of my imagination,” Boeschenstein said with a chuckle.
He had the benefit of having been in Roswell before. “I knew a little bit of what to expect. But when I first arrived at the compound, I thought, wow, this is incredibly peaceful and quiet. And I can see so much of the sky. Also, wow, what a huge studio space. This is probably three times the size of any studio that I've had before this. That was quite striking,” Boeschenstein said.
Asked about his background and the upcoming exhibit, Boeschenstein said that he realized at an early age that he would study art. He had been a voracious drawer and painter ever since he was a child, and his parents inculcated him with an appreciation of art, even though they weren’t artists themselves, he said.
Boeschenstein said that he focused in the early stages of his advanced education on painting, taking classes at Seattle Community College. “I lived in Seattle for nine years. And then, I ended up transferring to finish my degree at University of Washington. When I got there, I abandoned the idea of painting. I got really into printmaking, which I had some exposure to before. I took a monotype printing class, which is specific, but still a fairly popular form of printmaking. That opened up the broader world of printmaking,” he said.
The following 12 plus years Boeschenstein said that he expanded his work into various media, including sculpture, video and game design, as well as being an art director for a contemporary dance company where he designed video production projections. He is comparing this phase as having a “medium ADD (attention deficit disorder).”
This changed when he arrived in Roswell. “Since I got to this residency, I’ve narrowed my focus again on printmaking,” Boeschenstein said. “That was inspired by the fact that RAiR has this really excellent, small printmaking studio with a bunch of stone lithography materials. That was the one major printmaking process that I had no exposure to. So I've just been learning stone lithography since I got here.”
The stones Boeschenstein is talking about are precious to him, he said. “These limestones are mined in Germany, and they're not being mined in this way anymore. There's a limited amount left that lithographers can use. I think, some places might still be producing them, but the really good ones are the older ones — middle and early 20th century. These things are ancient, but were also mined in the middle of the century, now (they) are floating around to support this dying medium. There's a similar kind of thing going on in New Mexico, like closed-down military bases. And there's just all these airplane parts that are strewn throughout the desert and barbed wire fencing. It seems like the residue of the Cold War is really present here. And, you know, in a way, maybe it is. (It is) different than it is in other places in the United States,” he said.
Boeschenstein’s previous work was developed for a couple of years, and is centered around an abandoned sulfur mine in West Texas. His art showcases also the mine's impact into politics, culture and the geological features of the region. In Roswell, it became a seamless transition, he said.
“There's a lot of overlap culturally and ecologically. I felt comfortable here, because I had spent so much time in the desert in West Texas. But my art practice, I try and be deliberately, regionally adaptive, and I like to learn about local history and to absorb that into my work and to be responsive to the place that I'm in. To get to know it on a more intimate level if I can. It's tough when you're only in a place for a year, you know, actually getting to know it, with the same degree of depth and intimacy as somebody who's lived here their whole life — (it) is impossible. I recognize that, and I try to avoid being this artistic tourist that's just extracting what they need from different places. I like to just talk to a lot of people from the region and also read a lot about the local history,” he said.
This focus on cultural and historical detail is infused into Boeschenstein’s exhibit, which is called “Visionary Rumor.” This name was coined by renowned psychologist Carl G. Jung. His last book before his death, published in 1959, focuses on UFOs — not in the sense of if they are real or not but the psychic aspect.
Boeschenstein said that he was struck by how prominent the UFO theme is in Roswell. This was, however, only part of the influence the area had in his work.
“It seems like there's this spike in interest in reappraising the nuclear bomb tests and the Trinity Site and re-examining the history of the Cold War and nuclear weapons and aerospace industry in the area. So, I've been trying to process, absorb all that into my work. … There's so much that's also obscured by layers of secrecy and elaborate classification systems that are imposed by the military industrial complex,” he said.
Boeschenstein received a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary visual art at the University of Washington in 2015 and an Master’s in Fine Art in transmedia and print at the University of Texas in 2022. Recent solo exhibitions include “Fields of Irisarri” at Shoreline Community College, Shoreline, Washington and “Too Many Cunning Passages” at Glass Box Gallery in Seattle, Washington. He has exhibited work nationally at the Visual Arts Center in Austin, Texas and King Street Station in Seattle amongst others.
The exhibit of Roswell Artist-in-Residence (RAiR) Alex Boeschenstein titled “Visionary Rumor” will be open until Oct. 29 at the Roswell Museum’s Samuel H. Marshall and Donald Winston Gallery. The museum is located at 1011 N. Richardson Ave.
For more information, visit rair.org or roswellmuseum.org. For more information about the artist, visit alex-boeschenstein.com and find him on Instagram @broot_al.