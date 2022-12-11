The public is invited to a dinner and dance featuring the band Cibolo Springs
Minister Bob Power is inviting the public to a Christmas party, dinner and dance at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2801 W. Fourth St., on Dec. 17 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Asked about the dinner, Power said, “It’s going to be a brisket dinner and all the trimmings go with it and the dinner, the dance, the party. Pay when you go in.”
The entry fee is incredibly low and Power said that he is going to cook the dinner himself and there will be no alcohol.
The room where the party will be held can hold — and still have the room to dance — 100 people, Power said.
Asked about the entertainment for the dance, Power said that the band Cibolo Springs will perform. “It’s a variety band. Cyndie Richardson is the female singer. And she does mostly ’50s and ’60s music and her brother Marvin Roberts does Country/Western. Cyndie used to perform on stage in Vegas and she lived in the Dallas/Fort Worth area and that is a big area and a lot of entertainers.”
The band Cibolo Springs are a true family band with sister and brother Cyndie Richardson and Marvin Roberts as singers and Richardson’s husband Jack Richardson as sound engineer, programmer and roadie all wrapped into one.
Asked when they formed the band, Roberts chuckled and said, “I was tricked in to being part of this group. That happened about seven years ago.”
To this his sister, who is the lead singer, said, “There is a song called 'Louisiana Saturday Night' and the words in that song are the epitome in the way that we grew up. Just instead of Louisiana, it’s Little River, Texas.”
According to the siblings, the entire family going back for generations were musicians, including an aunt who performed in a band well into her 80s.
The sound of the duo is unique due to the velvety-deep bass range in their voices, which can be a challenge for Jack Richardson who recreates the sound of cover songs electronically. “Our sound is very unique,” he said. “Each band is trying to develop their own sound. If you heard a Johnny Cash song come out, before he even says a thing, you know it’s Johnny Cash and we strive for that. For example, when we want to do a Johnny Cash song, it’s going to sound like Johnny Cash to a degree. It’s not a duplicate. We create our own music. We use what are called backing tracks and all bands use those. I think Patsy Cline was probably the first who used backing tracks.”
Backing tracks are used by bands on tour to elevate their live shows with additional instruments, sometimes adding an entire orchestra — which wouldn’t fit on the stage the live band and singers are performing on.
“We set our equipment up so it is the same volume regardless of the size of the venue that we’re in. So (the sound at) corporate Christmas party would be the same as ‘Bill and Mary Smith’ having us in their backyard,” Jack Richardson said.
Cyndie Richardson has a long career to look back at, however, she said, she is rather living in the moment. She did share some of her memories when she performed at the Riviera Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. “It wasn’t like I was a big star and they came to get me. … That didn’t happen. I was in Fort Worth, there was a girl that was a friend of mine, we did the circuit together, like one week she played somewhere and the next I played there. It was a circuit and you just rode it. She actually got a gig in Vegas. Her mother became very ill and she needed to go to her. She called me and asked me, would you fill in for me while I’m gone? And I said, O.K. it’s a free trip to Vegas, I could have a lot of fun. I never saw a casino, I was so busy the entire time, but that’s how I got there. There was that one little restaurant that was way off the beaten path of Vegas, and that’s where everybody goes after they get off of work. After you’ve done your singing.”
Cyndie Richardson said that she got to meet Cher and Kenny Rogers at the restaurant among others.
“That was then and this is now,” she said. “I know that God put the two of us on Earth to do this. He (Roberts) and I have been singing together since I was five, he was eight. We’ve been singing together that long and our voices are so similar, you can tell the difference by the way that we pronounce the words.”
Roberts said, “I am a little bit more proper.”
Cyndie Richardson said, “I have a little bit of a Texas slang.”
Cyndie Richardson has been Female Vocalist Of The Year in Dallas/Ft. Worth, has opened for Tanya Tucker, and was the manager and lead singer for the Southern Ridge band. She sings country and old rock 'n' roll along with some blues music featuring music from favorite classic artists, including Country, Motown and artists from the '60s and '70s, with a little big band music as well.
Marvin Roberts is from Roswell and an accomplished singer and songwriter in his own right. His musical roots stem from central Texas and include cover songs from the likes of Merle Haggard, Hank Thompson, Johnny Rodriquez among others. He is one of the few ordained musical ministers in the country.
For more information about the Christmas Party, call Bob Power at 575-910-4648. For more information about the band, visit cibolosprings.com.