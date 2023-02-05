Three art venues feature free art projects
The Fifth Annual Triple the Love event takes place Feb. 12, from 1 to 5 p.m., at three venues: the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art (AMoCA), Bone Springs Art Space (BSAS) and Miniatures and Curious Collections Museum (MaCCM). Each venue offers free hands-on art activities for all ages.
The organizers of the event are Miranda Howe (BSAS), Nancy Fleming (AMoCA) and Elaine Howe (MaCCM).
As the name says, Triple the Love is focused on Valentine's Day. This year, however, it entails so much more.
According to Fleming and Miranda Howe, the event is inspired by the work of former Roswell Artist-in-Residence Susan Cooper, who is known for her geometric multi-media installations. “Susan Cooper was an artist in resident here in 1973,” Howe said. “This will celebrate her 50th anniversary since her year here. She is doing a wonderful exhibition/installation at Bone Springs of her work.”
Some of her displayed installation at BSAS reminds one of kaleidoscopic mandala images. Howe said, “We were springboarding off that idea for our hands-on activities at the Anderson Museum, at the Miniature Museum and at Bone Springs.”
Asked if the artist will be attending Triple the Love, Howe said. “She (Cooper) is waiting to see what it’s all about. Her opening reception is going to be on Feb. 10, 5-7 p.m., she’s going to do a gallery talk the following day, Saturday, 1-2 p.m., at Bone Springs so people can learn more on her process. And then the following day will be Triple the Love. She’s very excited to participate,” Howe said.
Cooper is not the only exhibiting artist to add inspiration. “We want to mention Nima Nabavi’s exhibit and his geometric work, line work, just fits into this whole theme as well. We hope people also go see the show, maybe get inspired by him.”
Nabavi’s exhibit is called “VISITING” and is an ongoing project he is working on in the Roswell Museum.
Asked about the free activities at Triple the Love, Fleming said that she has something special planned for the AMoCA location. “This is really fun. I found online a program where you can draw your own kaleidoscope. I have a computer that will be set up in the gallery where we do the Valentine card making and I’ll have a screen and projector.”
Participants create their own colorful kaleidoscope pattern that will be projected on a screen for others to see. Once the artist is content with the pattern, it will be printed and included on a card.
Then there is MaCCM, where the art projects are old-school. “At the Miniature Museum, Elaine and volunteers will be helping people make their own kaleidoscope. It will be one where you turn it yourself, you are painting a design while turning it. ... It will be your own creation, your own drawing. It will then be 'kaleidoscoped.' It will be hands-on super fun,” Fleming said.
BSAS will provide material to make retro spirographs in all colors, Howe said. “People can sit and make several. Then they can choose one of them and make a button out of it they can wear. I’ll have a button maker on site,” she said.
AMoCA is located at 409 E. College Blvd., BSAS at 212 E. Walnut St. and MaCCM is at 320 N. Richardson Ave. For more information, call 575-623-5600.