Ridiculous official ‘explanations’ of UFOs
As we move toward the second quarter of the twenty-first century, government and military officials have finally made public statements to the effect that sometimes strange objects, difficult to identify, are seen in our skies. By informing us of this, they are, of course, only telling us something we’ve all known for at least three-quarters of a century — not exactly anything many of us would dignify by calling it genuine disclosure.
Over the years, officials have paraded an astonishing array of preposterous UFO “explanations” before our wondering eyes. Just about the time you think they’ve descended to the most ludicrous of all possible stories, they surprise you by trotting out some story more laughable still. I’ll illustrate with some classic cases.
Let’s start with the famous Roswell UFO event of July 1947. Skillful investigators have conducted literally thousands of interviews with hundreds of witnesses to reveal that the incident clearly involved a crashed craft and nonhuman bodies. However, for decades the military has maintained that the object in question was just a fallen weather balloon. Security officer Major Jesse Marcel was flown to Eighth Air Force headquarters in Fort Worth, Texas with a box of crash retrieval debris, and General Roger Ramey substituted balloon debris and held a dog-and-pony-show news conference, remarking to reporters that Major Marcel really should have recognized balloon debris when he saw it.
The logical flaw here is that Major Marcel would indeed have known the difference, which is precisely why the stuff Ramey was showing them couldn’t have been the same materials Marcel had brought to Fort Worth. It’s really unfortunate that none of the reporters picked up on this logic misstep.
The foolishness of the balloon story was only the beginning of a seemingly endless string of such nonsense. Consider the “Lubbock Lights” episode of August 1951, observed by numerous witnesses all over west Texas, as a formation of at least 18 individual lights. Luckily for those of us who investigate such things, there are some good photographs of the objects. My own photo enhancement of the underbelly of one of the objects shows a bottom surface consisting of hexagonal cells, a pattern similar to a beehive.
Officials came to Lubbock to size things up. Their conclusion? That the objects were the reflections of city streetlights on the bottoms of highflying ducks!
The mind fairly boggles at the absurdity of this assessment. I can only say, looking at my photo enhancement of one of these “ducks,” that in order for a bird’s posterior to look like that, we must have discovered a whole new avian disease. There really ought to be a Nobel Prize for somebody in there someplace. And by the way, some years ago, I found a new “Lubbock Lights” witness who saw the lights from a vantage point out in the country, where there were no street lamps. So much for city lights reflecting off duck derrieres.
It wouldn’t be long before the West Texas locale would give authorities another chance to practice the art of lame cover stories. Their golden opportunity would be the November 1957 multiple landing episode of Levelland, Texas, near Lubbock, one evening near midnight.
At that time, a large disk-shaped aerial object landed at various spots on the roadways in and around Levelland, only to lift off again and land somewhere else nearby. A number of motorists saw the thing and experienced the EM (electromagnetic) effect where their car engines spluttered or died altogether, and their headlights dimmed down or went out. Sheriff Weir Clem observed these effects, too when he drove out to see what was going on after getting a lot of strange reports.
When I interviewed one of Sheriff Clem’s daughters, she said that her late father was a tough guy who was never afraid of much of anything, but that he was genuinely frightened. He wasn't frightened by seeing the airborne object but by the threatening way he was treated by military officials, who told him to “drop it,” forget it and never talk about it. My wife Mollie and I also interviewed two witnesses who remembered seeing a “burn ring” on the ground at an area ranch. Sheriff Clem had been called out to look at this because some of the ranchers’ cows were lying dead around it.
And the official explanation for all this? That what the witnesses had seen was “ball lightning.” Sure, a weather phenomenon like ball lightning justified threats to the local sheriff and hypnotized several motorists into believing they had seen a large, round, metallic airborne object repeatedly land and take off and land again on the roadways. These drivers were mostly people who were just passing through town on their way to other places. They didn’t know each other, and could scarcely have gone into a huddle to concoct a made-up story about a flying saucer. Whether government and military officials could go into a huddle to make up a cover story is another matter. In fact, they obviously did so, probably out of desperation upon realizing that there was otherwise precious little they could have said, aside from actually telling the truth.
If someone were to hold a “stupid cover story” contest, it would be difficult to pick a single winner, but certainly a high contender for the award would have to go to military authorities making official comment upon the great UFO flap of early August 1965.
At that time, over an area extending from central Canada down through the central U.S. and into northern Mexico, thousands of people observed a group of starlike lights that would dart rapidly across the sky, making seemingly impossibly sharp-angled turns. The huge number of witnesses would have to make it abundantly obvious that something anomalous was going on.
The official explanation was so crazy that one almost blushes to repeat it. Military spokespersons said that what all those witnesses were seeing was simply “stars in the constellation of Orion.”
The irony is that with the release of this cover story, authorities seem to have been making an effort, however ultimately unsuccessful, to make their explanation sound more convincingly scientific than earlier such responses had been. They didn’t just say “stars in the constellation of Orion” but went ahead and named some, or tried to. They said the stars included Betelgeuse (which is in Orion) and Rigel (which is too), but also Capella (wrong, Capella is in the constellation of Auriga) and Aldebaran (wrong, that’s in the constellation of Taurus). One would think they might bother to get such things right. Further, when I checked astronomical charts, I found that Orion at those latitudes didn’t even rise above the horizon till about 3:15 a.m., hours after the UFO sightings. Orion only stays high in the sky during the winter months.
Not to mention the notion that stars might zip across the sky the way witnesses described. Maybe the stars were trying to get away from scary tellers of cover stories.
Don’t get me wrong, these officials didn’t really believe what they were saying about weather balloons and reflective duck bottoms and ball lightning and stars darting about. They’re not that stupid. But they hope we are.