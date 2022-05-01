Some people in the field of UFO studies, myself included, have entertained the theory that UFO crews, at least in some cases, might not be extraterrestrials at all, but rather time travelers from our own distant future. The strength of any hypothesis depends on how much it explains of what has been observed, and I can think of several things this hypothesis would help to explain.
Consider the fact that in major cases like Roswell, witnesses have consistently described the “alien” bodies, whatever their peculiarities, as being remarkably humanoid: two legs, two arms, a top-mounted head with two eyes and a mouth. In my view it’s conceivable that they represent what we are in the process of evolving into, over the next few million years, rather than creatures who unaccountably developed so similarly to us in some distant star system.
Distance is a notorious problem, too. While aliens might possibly use teleportation or some space warp phenomenon to get here, time travelers would have little or no physical distance to travel at all.
Some UFO witnesses describe objects that instantly appear out of nowhere at some point in the sky, or disappear in the same manner. A time traveling craft suddenly entering our own timeline, or exiting it, could well look like that. We can only see what is currently in the timeline in which we exist.
Arguably, cattle mutilations, often associated with UFOs over the years, could be part of this picture too. Whoever is making surgical incisions on these cows may be doing so to harvest animal tissue and DNA, and a reasonable speculation would be that this is to deal with those animals’ facing extinction sometime in the future. We should ask ourselves, then, who is more likely to do this, aliens from across the galaxy or our own future selves?
Perhaps the most interesting way in which the time travel hypothesis could explain some of our observations of UFOs, though, lies in their apparent ability to perform impossible aeronautical maneuvers. Most famously, UFOs have been seen on radar making right-angle turns at thousands of miles per hour.
Imagine this: A UFO is seen moving northward extremely fast. When it reaches a certain point X, it suddenly appears to make a turn due west in zero time. Perhaps what really happens is that the object, upon reaching point X, leaves our timeline, travels through a smooth loop in another timeline where we can’t see it, comes back around to point X a tiny fraction of a second later than it departed, then continues westward, visible now in our timeline once again. All the witness sees is a quick 90-degree turn, seemingly done at a velocity that would be injurious to just about any imaginable pilot, even though in reality the craft has moved through the whole trajectory so smoothly that it wouldn’t harm the crew at all.
The hypothesis of time-traveling UFOs, although conjectural, does do a creditable job of accounting for much that we have observed.