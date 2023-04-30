Award-winning authors Deborah Blumenthal's and Ralph Blumenthal's new book for young readers is about UAPs
The University of New Mexico Press has recently released, "UFOhs! Mysteries in the Sky." According to the authors, it is the first-ever children's book that dives into the enigmatic world of unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs).
This beautifully illustrated book is designed to spark wonder and conversation about the moon, stars, planets, and all the things seen in the sky, as well as those that remain unexplained.
Co-authored by award-winning journalist Deborah Blumenthal and former New York Times reporter Ralph Blumenthal, "UFOhs! Mysteries in the Sky" aims to separate fact from fiction by presenting documented observations of UAPs made by pilots, ship captains, scientists and ordinary people from around the world.
Speaking with the Roswell Daily Record, Deborah Blumenthal said, "Our goal was to create a book that could ignite the imagination of young readers, while also providing factual information about UFOs and UAPs." She added, "We want to empower children to think critically and ask questions about the world around them."
Ralph Blumenthal emphasized the importance of understanding the phenomenon by recognizing the capabilities of these unidentified objects, such as their ability to stop on a dime, operate underwater and fly circles around US aircraft. He said, "Kids see so much on TV that's fantasy and they're going to have questions." Blumenthal continued, "With this book, we hope to provide some answers and inspire kids to keep exploring the unknown."
Leslie Kean, author of "UFOs: Generals, Pilots, and Government Officials Go on the Record," praised the book, saying, "This beautifully illustrated book illuminates the facts about the 'strange and wondrous things' we call UFOs with awe, clarity, and childhood imagination, highlighting the simple, eye-opening truth about one of the greatest mysteries of our time."
Deborah Blumenthal shared her thoughts on the book's illustrations saying, "Adam Gustavson's artwork truly brings the subject to life and helps children visualize these incredible phenomena." She also expressed her hope that the book would inspire children to "look up at the sky and marvel at the wonders that await their discovery."
Ralph Blumenthal pointed to the importance of the book's subject matter, "UAPs have been reported throughout human history, and we owe it to ourselves and future generations to continue investigating and learning about these phenomena." He added, "Who knows what incredible discoveries may be waiting for us just beyond the horizon?"
Deborah Blumenthal has written 15 picture books for children, including "Saving Stella: A Dog's Dramatic Escape from War" and "The Blue House Dog." She has also authored numerous young adult novels and four adult novels. Ralph Blumenthal, a distinguished lecturer at Baruch College, has written several books, including "Miracle at Sing Sing: How One Man Transformed the Lives of America's Most Dangerous Prisoners" and "The Believer: Alien Encounters, Hard Science, and the Passion of John Mack.”
Illustrator Adam Gustavson has contributed to over 30 children's books and is the author and illustrator of "The Froggies Do NOT Want to Sleep."
"UFOhs! Mysteries in the Sky" is an engaging and educational read for young and curious minds. The 40-page, 8x10-inch book features color illustrations throughout and is part of the Barbara Guth "Worlds of Wonder" science series for young readers. It is available now from the University of New Mexico Press and online as Ebook and in hardcover.
