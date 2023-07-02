How the Roswell incident redefined film
Extraterrestrial invaders existed in novels before 1947, but the big screen showed little interest in depicting that kind of story until the "Roswell Incident" forever changed our perspective on space.
From 1918’s “Trip to Mars” to 1936’s “Flash Gordon,” the focus of the science fiction (sci-fi) genre was exploration. Sci-fi was using space as a new frontier following the tradition of the Cowboy Western.
In the silent film “Trip to Mars,” the audience follows the main character Avanti Planetaros, a great sports pilot who invents a plane able to fly in outer space. He proceeds to travel with his crew of 13 men to Mars. It is here that an audience from 2023 may need reminding that WWI was in its last year in 1918 and the film's main theme is a message of peace. The Martians, who are just people in robes, teach the Earth crew that violence only leads to more violence and we should all try to be more like Martians, that is to say peaceful.
In the “Flash Gordon” series of films, the titular Gordon goes to the alien planet Mongo to stop its collision with the planet Earth only to learn how backward the culture on this foreign planet is and gets pulled into episodic tales of heroics, saving women and stopping alien evils.
In both of these pre-Roswell incident films, space is a passive thing to be explored and the narratives that happen on those alien planets fit into classic Western tropes, where the aliens are either the wise native or the savage native. In these old movies, there is an assumption that Earth is the most advanced in technology and that only Earth possesses the ability or curiosity to travel the stars.
In 1947, the "Roswell Incident" made national news and private pilot Kenneth A. Arnold calls an unidentified flying object he sees a flying saucer. These two moments redefine the shape and narrative of extraterrestrial encounters. No more will space be depicted as passive and waiting to be found. Now Earth is behind. The shape of space flight is no longer big airplanes or rocket ships, now it is the saucer.
Old sci-fi books that cinema had no interest in adapting got a place on the big screen after the Roswell incident. In the year 1951, “The Day the Earth Stood Still” was released, a story about an alien from Mars coming to Earth in a flying saucer to give Earth a warning from the rest of the universe who are already ahead of us. Not everything had changed, though. World War II had just ended in 1945 and this film’s meaning was the same as “Trip to Mars” Martians telling Earth peace was the answer or else destruction.
The change Roswell brought to cinema is clearly here to stay. 1977’s “Close Encounters of the Third Kind'' relishes in flying saucer imagery and uses it to evoke horror and spectacle at how advanced and unknowable the aliens in this film are. 2016’s “Arrival” simply turns the classic saucer shape on its side and continues the exploration of extraterrestrial films focusing on the innate violence of humanity. Most recently, you can see the legacy of Roswell in 2022’s “Nope.” An alien craft that is made out of lightweight metallic fabric and is sucking up local wildlife in a rural desert.
The "Roswell Incident" widened the lens of Hollywood letting sci-fi filmmakers know what audiences actually wanted. We didn't want to conquer the universe. We wanted the aliens to crash on Earth.
