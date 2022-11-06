Events include patriotic entertainment and after-party at the Wool Bowl
This year’s Veterans Day Parade carries the title “Peace Through Strength” and focuses on smaller "wars" and American military engagements between 1975 to 1991, which often went unnoticed by the public, as did the military members who served during that time.
The ceremonies and the parade start on Nov. 12 at 9 a.m. at the Chaves County Courthouse lawn, with the parade heading north on Main Street to the Wool Bowl parking lot, where the celebrations continue. The after-party features a car show, vendors of all kinds and other entertainment, according to organizer and commander of the American Legion Post 61, Stephen D. Lee.
“We are doing a joint venture with both American legions (Post 61 and 28) and the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12184) this year, including the two auxiliaries (American Legion Auxiliary Units 61 and 28),” Lee said about the sponsors of the parade.
He said that recent Veterans Day parades have been keeping the tradition on following the timeline of wars the United States has fought in. This started in 2018, when the parade focused on World War I. In 2019, it was World War II, the Korean War in 2020, and last year it was focused on the Vietnam War.
Asked about this year’s parade, Lee said, “I don’t believe there has been a time since the formation of our Armed Forces for the United States that we haven’t been in some sort of conflict, whether published or unpublished, but we don’t want any soldier to be left behind, so we want to recognize that. We have been basically at war somewhere in the world since 1975.”
While some confirmations of participating parties are still pending, Lee said that the Cannon Air Force Base Color Guard will participate this year, as will several car and motorcycle clubs, students of the New Mexico Youth Challenge Academy, Toys for Tots representatives and the Roswell High School Marching Band. Tom Blake will sing patriotic songs at the Chaves County Courthouse.
The ceremony’s keynote speaker this year is Sean Nicholson. Nicholson is listed as adjutant at the American Legion Post 61. He served from 1984 to 2006 as Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 2.
One of this year’s confirmed parade marshals is Jack Swickard. Swickard was a combat pilot with the 118th Assault Helicopter Company at Bien Hoa, South Vietnam, in 1967-68. During his tour in Vietnam, he was awarded two Distinguished Flying Crosses, the Bronze Star Medal and the Air Medal with 23 Oak Leaf Clusters.
Swickard has in recent years been a speaker during the ceremonies on Veterans Day. “It’s more fun to ride in the car up the street. I am looking forward to it,” he said.
Swickard sympathizes with the veterans who took part in the “incidents” the U.S. military was involved in. After all, the Vietnam War technically wasn’t a war either, because Congress never declared war.
“They had a saying during the Vietnam War, (President Lyndon B.) Johnson called it “Guns and Butter,” the only people who really knew there was a war going on (during the early stages), were the people directly involved, whether it was combatants, support people in the military or families or people who were selling items to the military,” Swickard said.
According to Lee, anybody is welcome to join the parade for free. “I’ve delegated the VFW with the traffic control as we feed people in for the parade,” he said. “We start mustering at about 8:30 a.m. in Pioneer Plaza.”
Asked about how the public can show support next to attending the event, Lee said, “What I mostly need help with is funding. Especially this year, since the city is probably charging us for some of this. The other thing we need help with is Wreaths across America. That’s coming up in December. I am the regional spokesperson for Wreaths across America, and right now we have three sponsorships. They’re $15 a piece. I do know that I have some (sponsors) that are guaranteed to come in, but they’ll be closer to the event itself.”
Wreaths across America honors and remembers this nation’s veterans by laying evergreen wreaths with red bows on each grave.
For more information, email commander@roswelllegion.org.