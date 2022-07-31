Culture series returns to the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum in Las Cruces
Historian Jim Eckles lecture, “Victorio Peak: One Hundred Tons of Gold or Just One Hundred Tall Tales,” focuses on one of the enduring mysteries in southwestern New Mexico, a mystery of a treasure in gold found by Milton Ernest “Doc” Noss. The lecture is part of the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum monthly culture series, which was halted in 2020 due to the pandemic. The event is free and takes place Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. in the museum’s theater. Donations will be accepted.
Reportedly, Noss claimed that he descended into Victorio Peak in Dona Ana County in 1937 when he discovered a huge tunnel. At the end of the tunnel were rooms with 27 skeletons chained to the floor and gold bars stacked like firewood — the math led to claims of 100 tons of gold. Noss said that in 1939 he accidentally collapsed the entrance when it was dynamited to make it larger. Since then, Noss himself, various family members, and a horde of treasure hunters tried to regain access to the fabulous riches. These searchers and claimants have been prevented from simply leveling Victorio Peak because, after World War II, the tiny mountain became part of White Sands Missile Range. Although the missile range considers treasure hunters as trespassers, the Army has allowed four different searches at the peak. During the last one, Noss' descendants were there for several years. Eckles will detail the legend and some of the efforts to find the gold and explain why they haven’t found anything.
Eckles is a native of Nebraska. He grew up in Lincoln and earned his bachelor’s degree in English literature and psychology from the University of Nebraska. In Seattle he received his master’s degree in English literature from the University of Washington.
Eckles has been on and inside Victorio Peak and dealt with many of the treasure claimants ever since he arrived at White Sands Missile Range in 1977 as a member of the Public Affairs Office. Most of his 30 years were spent on the news media and community relations side of the office. He retired from White Sands in 2007 and ever since, he became a renowned guide for visitors to the area, he does lectures about its history and wildlife and wrote several books about White Sands. In 2013, Noss was elected to the missile range’s Hall of Fame.
The New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum is located 4100 Dripping Springs Road, Las Cruces. For more information, visit nmfarmandranchmuseum.org or call 575-522-4100.