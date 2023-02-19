The readers of the Roswell Daily Record voted for their favorite music acts, events, theater performances and favorite columnists published in the Vision section in 2022. The choices were published on Jan. 8, 15 and 22 with the deadline to bring or send them in to the office by Jan. 30. Out of all sent in forms, one reader will win a gift certificate of $50 from a local business. If you have participated, keep an eye out for your email notification or a phone call from the Vision Editor within this week.
Here are the Vision Award 2022 winners:
Music
Third place:
Marty Stuart and the Fabulous Superlatives concert — The Liberty Inc.
Second place:
John Denver tribute concert with Ted Vigil — Roswell Community Little Theatre fundraiser
First place:
The Carole King Tribute, Home Again concert with Deb De Lucca — Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art
Events
Third place:
The Living Museum: Local Legends — Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico
Second place:
Cars for Breast Cancer Awareness — Cahoon Park
First Place:
UFO Festival, including Roswell Daily Record’s Roswell Incident, Galacticon and UFO Museum UFOlogist Invasion — Roswell
Theater
Third place:
“God Views” by Curt Cloninger — Grace Community Church
Second place:
“Clue: On Stage” — Roswell Community Little Theatre
First place:
“Addams Family” — Way Way Off Broadway Theatre Company
Favorite Vision columnists:
Third place:
John LeMay
Second place — a tie:
Donald Burleson and Slim Randles
First place:
Janice Dunnahoo
Congratulations!