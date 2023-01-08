After a long break due to COVID 19, the Vision Awards return. In the upcoming editions of Roswell Daily Record’s Vision section on Sundays, our readers can vote for their favorite events and columnists in 2022, which were featured in the Vision section.
After all votes are counted, a lucky winner will be drawn who will receive a $50 gift certificate from a Roswell business.
Vote for your favorite three events in each category: Music, Events and Theater Stage of 2022 — listed in order of publication.
Who will this year’s winner be?
Pick up a hardcopy of the Daily Record and send in or bring in your vote (no copies) by Jan. 23:
Roswell Daily Record
Vision Awards
2301 N. Main St.
Roswell, NM 88201