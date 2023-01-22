After a long break due to COVID-19, the Vision Awards have returned. In the last two editions of Roswell Daily Record’s Vision section on Jan. 8 and 15, our readers could vote for their favorite music act and events of 2022. In this edition, our readers can vote for their favorite theater play and their favorite columnists of 2022 — featured in the Vision section.
After all votes are counted, a lucky winner will be drawn who will receive a $50 gift certificate from a Roswell business.
Vote for your favorite three theater plays and for your favorite three columnists — listed in order of publication.
Who will this year’s winners be?
Pick up a hardcopy of the Daily Record and send in or bring in your vote (no copies) by Jan. 30:
Roswell Daily Record
Vision Awards
2301 N. Main St.
Roswell, NM 88201