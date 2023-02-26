Roswell Artist-in-Residence Nima Nabavi invites the public to his studio exhibit at the Roswell Museum
Usually, an invite to one of the artists that are part of the Roswell Artist-in-Residence (RAiR) program is for the lecture and exhibit opening, this is not the case for RAiR Nima Nabavi. He is inviting those who had been at the opening of his exhibit to revisit him, and those who haven’t visited to do so now and interact with him, ask questions and watch him continue his work “Roswell 2023.” Nabavi has transformed his exhibit space at the Roswell Museum into a studio where he is working on the single piece that has been evolving and growing layer by layer with thousands, if not by now a million, colorful grit lines in all colors of the rainbow, shaping designs that are familiar in its geometric designs as they are enigmatic resembling galaxies from the distance and diamond and crystal designs the closer one is. The large 18 foot x 6 foot canvas lays on the floor while Nabavi is kneeling upon it putting another layer on it with only the help of an eight-foot ruler. He has worked on it since he arrived last year for his residence.
Asked about his work, Nabavi said, “I do like that it’s six times bigger than the largest piece I’ve ever made. This is the first time that I am inside the piece I am working on. I am sitting on it. It has been an amazing experience and I could only have done it here (at the RAiR compound) because I never had a studio that big. This was something I could get out of the realm I was thinking about in terms of a commercial piece. What I am doing there are layers of colors and then layers of white, the layers of white soften the color. You add more color and it deepens it, more white it softens, there are so many intersections but if you look here (he was pointing to the center) where the yellow is, you can see there are so many layers of white and yellow. You lose track of where the texture is. A lot of people say it looks woven. It has this kind of depth.”
Looking at the work and the detail, and in the light of modern technology, Nabavi said that while he also uses computer programs for his art, he didn’t with this piece. “I promised myself I wouldn’t do the work a computer could do just to show off. If there is something a computer could do easier, I could do easier, then there is no reason to make it by hand. So I do things that would be impossible. For instance, on a computer, you have to zoom in a lot and you have to zoom out to get the line from somewhere to somewhere else. With a physical body, I am drawing lines eight feet long, and I can see from a distance the point is here and there. So it is easier for me even to work on it like this (by hand) than make an equally big thing on the computer. It’s very difficult, but I don’t think there is an easier way to do it. There is no doing it as a form of torture. It’s just the only way I could imagine to do this work is doing it this way."
The onlooker can follow this process because a shot-by-shot photo series is placed along one of the walls and there is also a video playing to show the evolution of layers.
Asked about the designs that develop in the grit of colors, Nabavi said, “That is the interesting thing, I am not doing any of these things deliberately. I’m following a lot (of) self-imposed rules and structures, but because of the way nature works, I think that there is (an) esthetic rhyme. If you look at my photos in my phone since I’ve been in Roswell, there are a lot of photos with themes and colors and a lot of sunrises and sunsets. Sunrises are a natural gradient. This (his work) is a natural gradient. I didn’t start saying I want it to be a sunrise or sunset, it’s universal elements (that) work with each other.”
Nabavi’s approach to art is as unusual as his style and life, following a passion for the arts that was laid down in his soul when he was but a kid but came only to life much later.
Asked about how he became an artist, he said, “It’s an interesting story. My grandfather was a geometric artist in 1960s Iran. He painted a (Coca-Cola) sign, him and his brother. They had a sign-making company when they were very young. And my grandfather did all the painting of the signs. They put up all the signs, he did all the painting. They were the first company to do big neon projects. My grandfather was a self-taught artist, but he ended up being someone who made a lot of logos in Iran, like bank logos, newspaper logos and things like that. He and his brother had a falling out so they sold the company. He was getting money from the sale of his company and he started focusing on his own artwork.”
Nabavi and his family witnessed the passion of his grandfather which he said was borderline obsessive and intense. It stayed with him, but it would take many years until his grandfather’s influence triggered his exploration of art. “It was crazy, it really was an overnight thing. I studied business, I was in a totally different field, I was doing fine for myself. I was working very little, making enough money. I started one day, it is kind of a mystery. (I asked myself) Wonder if I remember how he was doing it. And then I started. I don’t know what it is, it triggered something in my brain. I became really enthusiastic for the first time, maybe since my 20s. I would wake up in the morning, then I would work. All these things are puzzles, you can solve them. I’ve never gone to art school or anything. At the time, I didn’t have art materials, I really started from scratch. It was naturally organic. And so, it really has felt like a crazy magical ride. Doors are opening. I started making art when I was 38 years old. I have already seen so much of life and understand, not everything works out for you, but the energy around this work, for some reason a lot of doors opened for me in a very kind of natural and relaxed way. So I feel my only obligation is to work extremely hard. I am really dedicated.
“There are some difficulties in having started so late in life, your resume looks like nothing,” he said. “I do have the benefit that I was never told no and I’ve been working with an adult brain all the time, so I am conscious that I am blessed to be able to make this kind of work. I know of the other kinds of work that exists in the world, I had my own business, I had a master’s degree in business, I knew other worlds and other ways of getting by in the world and nothing is as blessed as this (work) that I do now. I think coming to it with the mindset that I have to succeed at this. I don’t want to go back to anything else, I need to keep this.”
His experiences have made him thick-skinned, Nabavi said. He emphasized how he wants himself and his art to be approachable. “I think there is a language that I am trying to communicate in that all humans understand. So there is not much more to say outside of my process and dedication. I can tell you stories on how I made it, on what my thinking was etc., but I am not trying to make much more of a statement other than the visual impact. I think what makes me continue the work is that it is always surprising and heartwarming seeing people reacting to it in a non-cynical way. The language in which most exhibits speak to the viewer is deliberately obscure, deliberately high brow and that’s fine for the opening for people that are in this world, but it really is a shame that we don’t speak to people like people. That’s why I try to handle things and say, ‘Hey, I am working on this thing.’ There is no other story, it is what it is. That is why I wanted to keep the environment here (at the museum) welcoming and ‘studioesque,’ it really should be for the people.”
There is one more piece that is put near Nabavi’s exhibit. While not created by him, it is a statement piece in his support of the women and men protesting against the government of Iran, where Nabavi was born. The protests started with the death of Mahsa Amini on Sept. 2022 when she was in police custody.
In light of the earthquake in Syria and Turkey, Nabavi has also a limited edition print “Pixel Print 2” on his Instagram page @nimanothome and 100% of the proceeds will be donated to the emergency crisis relief in Syria and Turkey.
Today, Nabavi considers the United Arab Emirates and Dubai his home.
Nabavi's has exhibited at Palais Populaire, Berlin, Germany, Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE); Sotheby’s, New York; Abu Dhabi Art, Abu Dhabi, UAE; Joshua Liner Gallery, New York, and at the Sharjah Islamic Arts Festival, Sharjah, UAE.
Nabavi's work is part of private and public collections, including the Deutsche Bank Collection, Berlin, Germany and the Jameel Arts Centre, Dubai, UAE.
For more information about his work, visit nimanabavi.com or his Instagram page @nimanothome. For more information about his RAiR exhibit, visit rair.org. The Roswell Museum is located at 1011 N. Richardson Ave.