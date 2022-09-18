Fundraiser for Chaves County Cancer Fund has a new date, location
The annual Walk for Hope takes place at the Gateway Christian School football field on Oct. 1 from 6 to 10 p.m.
Walk for Hope is the major fundraiser for the Chaves County Cancer Fund. The funds raised stay in Chaves County to help Chaves County residents battling cancer.
Brittnye Lamb is the former president of Chaves County Cancer Fund, a current member of the fund and the co-chair of the Walk for Hope committee. In a phone interview she talked about the event and challenges the organization faces after events had been cancelled due to the pandemic the last couple of years.
“It has been a tough year, not having as many people on the committee,” she said. “Anybody who is willing to volunteer, we are definitely still looking for people. Walk for Hope planning is going well. We should have our T-shirts here soon. We’ve got lots of great sponsors, Kymera as our big signature sponsor again this year. Eastern New Mexico Medical Center is also a sponsor this year and they will be feeding the survivors. The walk will be held at Gateway Christian School football field, a little change of scenery from the usual Cielo Grande. Normally, we would do it on a Friday in May, but pushed it to a Saturday in October. Hopefully, we’ll catch a different crowd, get some more people there. It will coincide with some fall things, but the list of activities should be pretty much the same. We’ll start that evening with some housekeeping things, we’ll have someone sing the national anthem, we’ll have the Patriot Guard ride in and hopefully have the mayor there to give the proclamation. Then we’ll kick it off with our survivor lap — we’ll honor all survivors that are there and have them walk around the track. We will have wheelchairs available.
“The walker and wheelchair rental place has reached out to us to volunteer and help. Anybody who is immobile, we’ll be able to help them out with that so they can be included, take a lap around the track, and then they can go into the building and get fed for free by Eastern New Mexico Medical Center.”
Lamb said that music will be provided by the local DJ Hendawg.
Asked how the public can help the organization, Lamb said, “With Walk for Hope we definitely need people the day of. Now that we are so close to it, the planning process is already in full swing, but the day of Oct. 1, we will definitely need volunteers. They can start coming out at 7 a.m. and we need to set up luminarias around the track, we need to set up tents, tables, chairs, get everything set up for the survivor location when they are getting food.”
On Sept. 12, President Joseph Biden announced in a speech that he is setting a long-term goal for the Cancer Moonshot program. As Vice President in 2016, Biden launched the program with a mission to accelerate the rate of progress against cancer. He renewed his goal this year to cut cancer death rates by at least 50% in the next 25 years. Asked about her thoughts on this program, Lamb said, “I think it is actually a step in the right direction, if they put the money where their mouth is. The purpose of the Chaves County Cancer Fund and Walk for Hope is that we keep every penny that we raise in Chaves County. Unlike the American Cancer Society or the Susan G. Komen Foundation, (those have) a lot of overhead expenses. The people who apply for funds, it’s very hard to get them and a lot of hoops to jump through. So at Chaves County Cancer Fund, we really pride ourselves on the fact that there are only two requirements: you have a cancer diagnoses and you are a Chaves County resident. We will release the funds to help pay bills immediately, which is what makes Walk for Hope so important.”
So far, Lamb said, more than 1,000 participants have signed up for the walk. “People can definitely still register up to and including the night of the walk. If anybody is interested in registering a team, if they want (to have a) team and set up that night or register and try to get a T-shirt, they can reach out to us via our email and our Facebook page and we’ll help them get hooked up with the registration forms or they can come the day of or night of at the registration booth and see what T-shirts we have left.
“Especially during the post-pandemic times we’re definitely looking to increase the participation in Walk for Hope and get it back up to the level that it used to be. As I mentioned, this is the largest fundraiser for the Chaves County Cancer Fund, which helps hundreds of Chaves County residents with their financial needs while they are going through cancer treatment, it is 100% volunteer-based, nonprofit, all of us work for free. We don’t ask for anything in return. All we ask is that the people support us and we get more volunteers so we don’t have to do everything amongst the small group of us,” she said.
Asked about the needs of the organization, Lamb said that they are needing more committed members. “Join and just to be involved, and help with fundraising efforts, help with spreading the word. (We need) people that could eventually move up into board positions, president, vice president, secretary, treasurer and to help with the decision making — making sure that the applications stay up to date, making sure that applications get out to people in the community and like I said, spread the word. The qualifications are just that you can commit your time, that’s all, whether you are young, old, working still, retired. It doesn’t matter to us as long as your heart is in it and you want to volunteer and help out,” Lamb said.
For more information and to sign up, email teams@walkforhopechavescounty.com or find them on Facebook.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.