Magdalena’s gallery Kind of a Small Array to host Walter Salas-Humara
Walter Salas-Humara returns to Magdalena’s gallery kind of a small array, 106 N. Main St, Magdalena on Dec. 3 for a house concert and exhibition of paintings and prints. Doors open at 7 p.m., music begins at 7:30 p.m. The exhibition will be viewable at Kind of a Small Array throughout December.
Salas-Humara was last in Magdalena in August 2019 when he performed at Music on Main Magdalena, a five band, two-night event sponsored by Warehouse 1-10 and kind of a small array.
A Cuban-American whose parents fled Castro’s Havana with him still in the womb, Salas-Humara was raised bilingual just across the Florida Straits in Fort Lauderdale. College at University of Florida in Gainesville and a residency with the Vulgar Boatmen left him with a lifelong habit of Mudcrutch/Tom Petty-style crunchy guitar riffs. Chasing the punk prairie fire to New York just in time to sift through the ashes, he formed The Silos in 1985 with guitarist Bob Rupe and violinist Mary Rowell, plugging the main cable of American rock idiom into the jerry-rigged soundboard of Velvets-era feral experimentalism. The unlikely result, as evidenced by “About Her Steps” (1986), the seminal “Cuba” (1987) and their RCA debut “The Silos” (1990) was a loose-limbed conceptual country-rock that in turn influenced (if not outright inspired) the alt-country No Depression movement just around the corner. The band was voted Best New American Band in Rolling Stone Magazine's Critics' Poll of 1987 and appeared on Late Night with David Letterman in 1990.
In 2014, Salas-Humara ventured out as a solo artist and his albums “Curve and Shake,” and following records showed time and again the strength of the artist, defining him as singer/songwriter. His style is unique and his songs are witty tales about modern life, he rocks a sweet Spanish melody on guitar, swings a sexy jazz number, and then reaches deep for a soulful expression of values in a troubled world.
Painting has always been part of Salas-Humara. Having first moved to New York in 1982 to pursue a career in the visual arts, and having completed a year of graduate work at the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, Salas-Humara found steady work with the Leo Castelli Gallery during the ‘80s Manhattan art boom. Citing as his heroes ‘50s minimalist painter Ellsworth Kelly and Pop artist Jasper Johns, Salas-Humara’s early paintings were primarily large abstract color fields. His art career was cut short with the success of the Silos three years later.
In the early 2000s, Salas-Humara took up painting again after a hiatus of two decades. On a whim, he created several stylized, cartoon-like dog paintings as holiday gifts for his nieces and nephews. They became so popular that he was soon spending much of his free time painting commissioned dog portraits in his signature style for friends and fans. In 2005, he formed a company called WaltersDogs and began producing originals and prints for sale at shows, by mail-order and in music-oriented art galleries like Yard Dog in Austin, eventually expanding his product line to include apparel, accessories, bedding and stationery products.
In 2018 Walter began to make complex symbolic images of Horses which have been shown in Galleries and Art Centers throughout the U.S.
“Painting is a peculiar miracle that I need to have again and again. It’s a dance with a blank canvas and a spiritual essence. I revel in the drag, the smear, the splash and flow of liquid color, in the physicality of the strokes.” Salas-Humara said
Ticket proceeds go to the artist. Seating is limited.