An unusual book club finds new way to mark special year
How do you keep a book club going strong for 75 years? The Wednesday Book Club has a secret. According to its newly elected president, Joyce Hutchings, the lively club has always carried the same name, is independent and is working in an entirely different way than other book clubs. She said that in September/October new, or newly purchased used books are brought to the meeting by members. The member that brought the book gives a short review, without giving too much away, and after the meeting, each member can pick the one they are interested in to read at home.
“I enjoy it because I read things that I usually wouldn’t. I usually stick to mysteries all the time, but once in a while I get someone’s book and say oh, that’s good,” Hutchings said.
Renate Reisel, a member of several years, said that regular book clubs give their members homework, having to read one specific book, which is why some who like reading don’t want to join other clubs.
However, the club has business meetings and dues are paid. Club member Jeanette Salsman said that the dues are donated annually to the Roswell Community Kitchen. “That’s a yearly thing we do with our dues. We don’t just stack them up,” she said and chuckled.
During the monthly meetings, not only books are talked about. “We may discuss authors we enjoy or even local or national events that may be of interest. We also may have a speaker of interest for the members,” Hutchings said.
When it came to celebrating the 75th anniversary of the club, it is no surprise that the members chose to not have a celebration or party on a specific day, instead they are sharing with the community their love for books. The first events started in November when the members decided to go to the Roswell Public Library and read to the children. “We had to fill out forms and get checked by the police. We went there on two occasions,” Hutchings said.
Earlier in March, the members of the Wednesday Book Club announced their next step. They are collecting crayons and coloring books for the children of Roswell. The donations will go to the Boys and Girls Club, CASA and the Roswell Airport for young passengers.
Another goal this year is for the Wednesday Book Club to expand its membership and invite new potential members. “It’s a very casual meeting group,” Reisel said. “We talk about books, that’s why I joined. Joyce invited me as (a) speaker, talking about plants.”
With such a rich history, not every information could be kept, however, thanks to the archives of the Roswell Daily Record (RDR), we can give a little glimpse into the past of the Wednesday Book Club. In the 1950s the page for clubs to be in was the Society News Section, which was in the hands of RDR writer Frances Bear Wolfe. The section featured the actual meeting, not as a preview. Other things covered were children who won awards, engagements and weddings, and which student got into which university and chapter. Someone visiting family and friends in Roswell was worth mentioning as well. Advertising of the time targeted the women of Roswell with fashion advice, and the first advertisements featured actual photos of Roswell models.
Following are some samples, starting with the first entry found:
Roswell Daily Record
May 31, 1953
Wednesday Book Club Has Luncheon Meet
The Wednesday Book Club held a luncheon meeting, Wednesday, at the home of Mrs. L.B. Hodges, with Mrs. Charles Birnie, and Mrs. George McFadden co-hostesses. During a business meeting, Mrs. Fred Blocksom presiding, Mrs. E. L. Burns was installed as the new president; Mrs. L.B. Hodges, vice-president; Mrs. Joe Whitehurst, secretary and treasurer; Mrs. Cecil Schrimsher, librarian; Mrs. Donald Rose, historian; Mrs. Floyd Citty, publicity chairman, and Mrs. Roy Norton, chairman of sunshine committee.
Those present were Mrs. Charles Birnie, Mrs. Fred Blocksom, Mrs. E.L. Burns, Mrs. Floyd Citty, Mrs. Paul Courson, Mrs. George McFadden, Mrs. L.B. Hodges, Mrs. A.S. Patterson; Mrs. Roy Norton; Mrs. J.B. Pirtle, Mrs. Hilton Ray, Mrs. Donald Rose, Mrs. John Roundtree, Mrs. Cecil Schrimsher, Mrs. Mills Talmage, Mrs. Lyle Westrum, Mrs. Joe Whitehurst.
It will take two years until the members of the Wednesday Book Club choose their colors and a logo. Wolfe writes in the social pages in the RDR, May 30, 1955, which carry now the name “The Women,” that the luncheon was held at the home of Mrs. Lee Corn and the colors of red and white were selected as the club colors, the rose as the club flower. “Bring ‘em Back, Read” was chosen as the club motto.
The first guest speakers are mentioned in 1955 as well. Mrs. McCullough told of her visit to England, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Holland and France. Another woman, Mrs. George Wilcox spoke of her visit to England, specifically London and meeting with friends from New Mexico and a visit to the house of parliament which was “unusually interesting to her listeners.” Wolfe is also getting more elaborate mentioning that “from a lace-covered table, centered with a huge arrangement of red and white dahlias, pumpkin pie and coffee were served.”
Fast forward to Nov. 3, 1965, the social pages still carry the name “The Women,” but are now in the hands of Beverly Ragland. Gone are the wedding and engagement announcements and it seems visitors from out of state are now the norm and no longer mentioned. Instead, the syndicated columns “Hints from Heloise” and Abigail Van Buren’s “Dear Abby” take a little over a quarter of the page in space. Local businesses share the advertisement space with companies from New York City. The headline about the Wednesday Book Club is in much larger print, announcing, “Book Club Selects Volumes for Library.” Six books are chosen to be presented to the local Carnegie Library, among them “Museums, USA,” by Herbert Katz and Emily Post’s “Book of Etiquette.” Several members, including Mrs. A.S. Patterson, had visited Hawaii and presented a program on the islands. Mrs. N.J. Otterson described how untouched Kona Beach was compared to the “commercialism so apparent in other districts.”
Nov. 5, 1972, and the report on the Wednesday Book Club is tucked in with large photos of future brides, bridge sessions, Woman’s Club Craft Day preview and an advertisement for the group La Carisma who will perform at the “Templo La Hermosa, Spanish Assembly of God, 412 E. Mathews.”
The club meeting’s highlight mentioned is a book about Eleanor Roosevelt by Joseph P. Lash and for the first time it is mentioned that on Nov. 15 at the next meeting, each member is to give “a thumbnail sketch of a favorite paperback.” On Nov. 19, the article in the Roswell Daily Record about the club meeting with the new “thumbnail sketch” method shows success. The article covers each book and what the presenter said about it. These books covered fields such as religion, medicine, history, invention, law, pioneer life, mystery, cookbooks and children’s books.
On June 3, 1973, “The Women” section by Beverly Ragland is filled with photos and stories about the club’s 25th anniversary. It mentions that during a festive luncheon, the Wednesday Book Club’s charter members were honored, including Mrs. A.S. Patterson, Mrs. Ralph Lannon, Mrs. E.L. Burns, Mrs. John Rountree and Mrs. Joe Whitehurst. Unable to attend were Mrs. Hilton Ray, Mrs. Fred Blocksom and Mrs. Cecil Schrimsher. The article reads, “The program of the afternoon was a nostalgic flashback presented by Marie Burns who noted that the Wednesday Book Club was a direct outgrowth of the Matrons Department of the Roswell Woman’s Club. Mrs. Burns expressed the original objective of the group of women who organized the club as “the pursuit of timely reading and the practice of self-expression.” The article mentions scrapbooks and programs shown. Unfortunately, these scrapbooks are no longer with today’s club, lost in history or hopefully, in the hands of the members’ families.
The end of the 1970s brought many changes to the Daily Record. While club meetings are still mentioned. “The Women” as a society page doesn’t exist anymore, instead the name “Vistas” was adopted. The Focus of the stories is on business women’s clubs. On Sept. 28, 1976, the Wednesday Book Club has to share the headline with the Alpha Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, Society of Women Educators. In the short article, it only states where the meeting took place, and the theme of the year: “Our American Heritage” and where the next meeting will be.
Unfortunately, an article on the 50th anniversary could not be found in the archives. The microfiche might have been lost or is unreadable.
For those who are interested in joining the Wednesday Book Club, it meets on the fourth Wednesday of each month at the Golden Corral. Details about the meetings are found in the Around Town Calendar, in the Vision section of the Roswell Daily Record on Sundays. The Vision replaced Vistas several years ago.
For more information, call Joyce Hutchings at 575-627-6707.