Roswell Community Little Theatre brings award-winning story to stage
The Roswell Community Little Theatre (RCLT), 1717 S. Union Ave., brings the comedic drama "Where the Lilies Bloom" to stage. Performance dates are May 12-14 and 19-21, with doors opening on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and on Sundays at 2:30 p.m.
The play is based on the award-winning novel by wife and husband team Vera and Bill Cleaver. The book was made into a film in 1974 and in 1977, renowned stage play writer Celese Raspanti adapted the story for theaters.
The storyline is set in the Appalachian Mountains. In the beauty of nature, cloaked in deep, dense forests, unique culture set the families living here apart from the townspeople. Often forgotten by the U.S. government, people living in these mountains are tough. They are survivors, fiercely independent and loyal, including the family that are at the heart of “Where the Lilies Bloom.”
The Luther family had their share of tragedy when the mother died, and only four years later, the father is near death’s door himself. Afraid that his four children will be separated from each other after his demise, he makes his 15-year-old daughter Mary Call (played by Shaylee O’Dwyer) promise to hide his death from the priest, townspeople and most of all from their landlord who has his eyes set on the quiet dreamer, the oldest sister, Devola (played by Natalyn Murrell). With guts and spunk Mary Call rises to the challenge when her dad dies, outwitting everyone with hilarious tricks and ruses. Along with her brother Romey (played by Ian Wright), Devola and little Ima Dean (played by Audrey Zuber), Mary takes on the burden as head of the family, finding ways of making money and preparing for the brutal winter that is looming ahead.
The play is under the direction of Lynetta Zuber, who is well-known in the community as actor and director at RCLT. Zuber has a very special connection to the play. “This is a play we did years ago. I actually played Mary Call when I was 16, so that was back in 2003, when we did it at the old building. That’s how I knew about the play,” she said.
Zuber said that Shaylee is doing very well and following her direction while making her own notes about the character of Mary Call. When she came to audition, it was clear that she would get the role, Zuber said.
This play, what Zuber calls a “dramedy,” has a large cast of 12 people, including eight children.
“It is a heartwarming story, talking about the importance of family and trying to stay together as much as they possibly can,” she said. “This is happening in the back woods. They are behind in fashion and technology. The main character is finding that she doesn’t want to be ignorant, because people would naturally look at them and seeing them as ignorant, even though they are not really. It was a good reminder to me about real life and how we want to be and how we perceive people and be cautious about that.”
Zuber said that she is appreciating her production team, including her assistant director, Keaton Hartwell. Hartwell had begun his stage career in the theater’s Kids Arts Programs.
“I have a great team by me. I wouldn’t be able to do this if it weren’t for them,” she said.
Shaylee is in real life 17 years old, very close to Mary Call’s age. She started performing when she was 8 years old. Asked about her role, the Early College High School student said, “She’s tough and kind of like the head of her family after her dad passed away.”
She said that she enjoys most to be able to portray various emotions on stage. “There are a few scenes where I am yelling at everyone,” she said and chuckled.
Shaylee said that the story is a little sad, but also really funny. “It’s been a lot of fun to do,” she said.
Zuber did not only cast the main characters, but added understudies. “Just to give kids the experience and the opportunity to get to do something like this,” she said about her reasoning.
The understudy for Mary Call Luther is Kathryn Wright, and the understudy for Ima Dean Luther is Olivia Wright.
Also performing are Cameron Bailey, Joelle Bailey, Adele Bozeman, Mike Bozeman, Lonny Coots, Alethea Hartwell, Raelee Howell and Angel Lawson.
For more information, visit roswelltheatre.com.