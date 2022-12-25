This year's winners of the Roswell Daily Record Winter Art Contest were chosen by the newspaper's editorial and advertising department employees. The contest was open to all, only employees of the Roswell Daily Record were exempt from participating.
Two of the art pieces got equal amounts of votes for first place:
"Skorp the Scorpion in Holiday Spirit," acrylic, by Cindy Rhodes and the painting of a cardinal, untitled, by Nancy O'Neil.
A big shout-out to our youngest contest participants: Gracyella Sally Garcia and Camden Garmand who share first place for creativity.
Thank you, participants! Keep an eye out for our next contest early in 2023.
Happy Holidays, Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!