Southern rock legend Kentucky Headhunters to perform in Roswell
Grammy Award-winning band Kentucky Headhunters will perform for one night only in New Mexico at The Liberty Inc., 312 N. Virginia Ave. The doors open on March 18 at 6 p.m., the concert begins at 8 p.m.
Only a few bands represent Southern rock as the Kentucky Headhunters do. Formed as Itchy Brother in 1968, the band is a prime example of Southern rock and its unique mix of rock, country blues and even honky tonk. The band members Fred Young (drums), Richard Young (vocals, bass), Greg Martin (guitar, vocals) and Doug Phelps (vocals) considered themselves more family than a band, Richard Young said in a phone interview.
Young said that the pandemic only postponed the band’s concerts, and as soon as they could, they caught up performing the missed shows on top of the new ones. “Between ’21 and ’22, we kind of overdid ourselves,” he said. Trying to do what everybody wanted, and so last October, we took a break. It was good to be off and gather our thoughts and rest up.”
With springtime just around the corner, the band is ready to hit the road again with their new album, “… That’s a Fact Jack!” It marks the Headhunters’ first album with new material in half a decade.
Listening to the songs, the collection that made it into the album are prime examples of the creative minds of the Headhunters. “Cup of Tea” is an homage to the band members' early influences that originated in England. “‘Cup of Tea,’ it’s actually my brother Fred, the drummer, (who) wrote the lyrics to that. It’s a fun song. We grew up loving English rock, and at a time where the model Twiggy, and the Mod scene was going on in England. We were following this even though we weren’t there, we were little kids. But we were intrigued by it. Basically, in the song, between the lines, he (Fred Young) got to meet Twiggy, I guess,” Young said and laughed.
For the song “How Could I” one might want to grow the hair long and channel one’s inner ’90s rocker, listening to some jaw-dropping guitar playing. “Greg is doing a lot of lead stuff,” Young said. “Our cousin has been with us all our lives. I write a lot of the lyrics and melodies, but we all share everything. I always hate to think, what would have happened with my melodies and lyrics if we didn’t all put in? I can’t wait for what Greg’s playing or Fred on the drums because he’s like Ringo. He doesn’t play drums, he speaks them.”
Young said that he felt that the new album would be successful. “I just feel it was a good album. It was made during the COVID times. We took a chance and got together and went to the studio, because we were loosing our minds. We were used to being together all of the time and then suddenly, here comes a whole year where we can’t be together,” he said.
The song “Gonna be Alright” is unique with its A Capella intro, where the band shows off its harmonizing skills. It is a rock anthem for survival. Asked if that song also came out of the pandemic, Young said, “Yes, actually, Fred wrote the lyrics to that as well. It was meant to be a little dark, because if you listen to the words, ‘storm clouds coming’ — that whole album is kind of us getting over COVID. It’s our feeling.”
However, Young said that the band wanted to be positive too. “Like ‘Watercolors in the Rain.’ Those songs were meant to be either a wake-up call or how everybody was feeling. It’s like anytime when you make an album, you never know. Greg said it best, we had albums sell in the platinum numbers, and we had them sell in the cardboard numbers. You don’t know when you make a record. You work a day or two on one song and think people will love it, and when it comes out, it goes right over their heads; and then you take 15 minutes to write a song, like that “Dumas Walker” song. It’s our calling card. It’s just a stupid little shuffle about a place we’d go to when we were kids. It exploded. You just never know. What you got to do is, you got to make a record for yourself and where you’re at that time and hope that it connects,” Young said.
Some of the songs have a Christian message, asked about it he said, "Yeah, there is. We’re proud of that, to get the word out about a lot of things. We don’t want to push our ideals on people, but it’s there if you want to enjoy it."
Young’s talents carried on to his son John Fred Young (Black Stone Cherry band), and he said that he is very proud of his success. His son was also a major influence for Young to get on a plane for the first time and perform overseas. “My son said, ‘Dad, you’ve got to get over this flying thing. You got to go over there. That’s where you guys got all your influences from. That’s where you learned your trade from and the people. You have a fan base over there, Dad. People want to see the Kentucky Headhunters. You’ve never been.’”
Young said that he was hesitant traveling overseas. “You know how it is, someone is just aggravating you so much you finally say yes, hoping they’ll forget about it," he said. "Anyway, they didn’t forget because the next week they called me, ‘OK Dad, we got you a great gig, you all are going to play ‘Sweden Rocks’ in Sweden.’ I broke out in a cold sweat. I didn’t sleep for three months before. I had a phobia, but anyway, I had to do it. One thing that made me stronger, our dad was a schoolteacher for 39 years. He was very fluent in English and history. He knew … foreign countries, but the man never traveled more than 500 miles from home to see my sister in college. So I was going to see the things my dad told me about. So we went to Sweden and the kicker is this, it was us, a band called Hellstorm, Vanilla Fudge and one other band, and the headliner was Queen that night. So obviously, we played in front of 30,000 people in Sweden — the Norwegians, Netherlands, everyone came out for this."
After Sweden, Young said that his son called saying they were headlining a concert outside of London, the Ramblin’ Man Fair, an annual classic rock festival. “We went and played the fair. We always wanted to go to the U.K. We wound up playing seven other shows ourselves, and we loved it. Sure enough, people came out to see us. We recorded a live album at the Ramblin’ Fair. It’s called “Live at Ramblin’ Man Fair,” we went back two other times, then COVID hit, and we haven’t been back since. I hope we do get back, because it was really cool to play London and all the great towns. Also, it was great to play Glasgow, Scotland. Our driver was retired Scotland Yard, a policeman. He was driving vans and having fun after retiring. So he said, we will stop and see where the Young’s were from. And we stopped at a rest stop and got a map, and he drove us over to this castle. His name was Big Mike. He had a great sense of humor. I asked, 'I wonder what these people were alike?' We were going down the road in our vehicle, and he said, 'I can tell you, some of them were pretty good people and the others were criminals,'” Young said and laughed.
Young’s roots in Kentucky go back to the Revolutionary War, he said. “We (The brothers and cousin) were raised on Beaver Creek. We lived and worked on the farm. We actually lease our farm out for beans, corn and tobacco. My brother and I keep anywhere from 60 to 80 beef cattle. We just keep our toes in the farm. It’s a great life,” Young said.
These deep roots had grounded the Youngs and his cousin, but music was always around them. “We were rock ’n’ roll people,” he said. “When it came to tobacco cuttin’ time, all the neighbors around here — some of were white folks and some were African American families — and they all would join in and go to the farm, cut the tobacco and put into a barn, and then move to the next farm and do the same thing there. You had 20 or 30 people out there on the field, cutting and putting tobacco in the barn and everyone sang, you know to pass the time. We’d be out there, we’d always get the junk job, which is dropping the sticks, on which you put the tobacco on to put into the barn. Because they wouldn’t have us have the knives or the spikes. We learned so much because you had people there imitatin’ Hank Williams. You had people singing like Elvis or Jerry Lee Lewis; and African American gospel spirituals going on. Even though we were staunch rockers, we had all this influx of great historical roots music coming at us constantly.”
Asked about their early days as a musician, Young said, “Right when we got out of high school, the band (Itchy Brother) already started to make a name for itself in a couple of states. We were just kids, and our parents were still driving us to gigs. We got out of high school and Capricorn Records, which was the premier rock label out of Georgia, some of their people took interest in us, and they moved us to Atlanta and had us start playing clubs. We were making demo tapes for them. Sadly enough, the coming of disco kind of tainted the whole Southern rock scene for a while. So when Lynyrd Skynyrd had their accident (Oct. 20, 1977), the next morning, we looked at each other, because Lynyrd Skynyrd was carrying the baton for Southern rock. It really put a dark cloud for a while on Southern rock. We went home and licked our wounds and started looking for another record company. I had spoken to Swan Song Records, which was almost ridiculous that I would call them, because that was Led Zeppelin’s label. To show you how unexperienced we were: We called up on a Friday afternoon at 5 p.m., and nobody is at a record company on Friday afternoon. If you have ever been at Led Zeppelin’s offices, when it opened up, it had a whole floor, a suite there, and as soon as the elevator opens, there was a desk with a lady sitting there named Helen. If you ever saw the show ‘Hogan’s Heroes,’ she kind of looked like Col. Klink’s secretary. So no one was going to get by Helen to get to the office.”
Fortunately for the band, somebody else picked up the phone who encouraged them. Mitchell Fox was a young assistant working at the label. “We went making demos for Swan Song Records in the hopes to put a record out on Swan Song, which was almost unheard of, because we were a bunch of kids from Kentucky being the first all-American band on the English Led Zeppelin label. It was a dream come true, sadly enough the drummer (Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham) passed, which dissolved Swan Song,” Young said.
The Itchy Brother broke up in 1982, but reunited in 1985 with some new faces as Kentucky Headhunters.
The band’s national and international success speaks through awards won over the decades, which includes multiple Grammy Awards nominations and one win; multiple Country Music Association (CMA) Award wins and nominations; American Music Awards win and nomination; as well as Academy of Country Music Awards win and nominations. The band’s music was chosen as the soundtrack for several movies, including “Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man” with Mickey Rourke and Don Johnson; as well as TV shows, including the most recent 2023 episode of “Criminal Minds: True Conviction.”
Richard Young said that they are looking forward to performing in Roswell. “They say this about the Headhunters: We’re unmanageable, and we are also unpredictable, so everybody get ready, because we come and we wing it. We want people to come out to the show with a very open mind. Because we want to play. Hey, we threw away our set list 25 years ago. We have a skeletal set list of songs, we know our songs. They want to hear “Damus Walker,” they want to hear “Spirit in the Sky,” and they want to hear “Walk Softly.” And then at any given moment, we may switch gears and do something they’ve never heard before. Unpredictable — we wing it, baby. It’s going to be so much fun,” he said.
After their only concert in New Mexico, the band’s next tour stop will be in Florida.
For more information about the tour and the band, visit kentuckyheadhunters.net. For more information about Roswell’s concert and tickets, visit thelibertyinc.com.