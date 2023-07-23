Self-taught mural artist gives plain buildings a bright new look
Driving through Roswell, locals may see a colorful change happening to simple white walls and typical bland block buildings. Murals are popping up showing colorful New Mexico sunsets, with or without UFOs, and whimsical “aliens” in the midst of washing their “UFO.” The person behind those murals is a young artist, Oscar Lawrence Hernandez.
Asked how he came to be a mural artist, Hernandez said that he started about 10 years ago. He had been painting on canvas when a neighbor of his friend approached him to do a mural on a retaining wall. “I said I can try it — my first mural was in Tucson, Arizona. Then I did my second one on the side of Allied Key (Roswell), and it kind of grew from there,” he said.
Asked about his favorite motifs, Hernandez said that he likes to paint sunsets with cactuses and wildlife.
Next to some minor art classes Hernandez is self-taught. “I always liked to draw, but I didn’t think I would be a full-time artist. It just eventually snowballed where I kept more and more requests or challenges thrown at me that I thought I could do this one day. I had a lot of people say, ‘It’s a very tough road. Good luck, a lot of people don’t make it.’ That was pretty scary,” he said.
Hernandez does have a professional background that helps him to choose the paint he uses for the harsh environment of Southeast New Mexico. It has to be a special paint that holds up to the extreme heat of the summer, the cold of winter and the windstorms during spring that beat buildings with the fine sand of the high desert. He said that he used to paint houses, now he’s doing mural paintings on houses and inside them.
Asked what themes are popular in Roswell, Hernandez said, lately it was more UFOs. “I’ve been living in Roswell since I was about five years old,” he said. “The whole UFO theme, I guess, I just didn’t get involved in it. Finally, about a year ago, the Galaxy Carwash up north asked if I could paint the whole place to look like a galaxy. So I finally I said yes. It was my first UFO-style mural and after that, Wiley (Maloney), the owner of Roswell Tire & Appliance, asked if I could come and paint one on his side of the wall also. It looks like a black hole, but I was trying to go for a portal, the UFOs coming in or out of. I was going for a 1947 style. That was the year of the UFOs coming around.”
Hernandez had just finished this last mural in time for the UFO Festival to offer visitors another background for selfies, which coincided with the grand opening of Malone’s new alien shop next to Roswell Tire & Appliance on June 10. Hernandez and the shop’s mascot “Roswalien,” known in real life as Ilona Guzman, posed in front of the mural and made it into the UFO Vision Magazine of the Roswell Daily Record.
For more information, email Hernandez at cardezart@outlook.com.