Magdalena
April 3
Buttercup concert
Kind of Small Array, 106 N. Main St., invites the public to a concert with Buttercup — an evening of storytelling, art and music. Doors open at 6 p.m., the concert begins at 7 p.m. Buttercup, a life-affirming art-rock band from Texas, has written hundreds of original songs considered “jangly art rock for the left side of the brain.” Since 2004, the band has released seven full-length recordings and a DVD documentary. They have toured the U.S., and have shared the stage with Jonathan Richman, Elliott Smith, Rhett Miller (the Old 97s), Ian Moore, Jad Fair, The Apples in Stereo, Salim Nourallah, Huey Lewis and the News, Foreigner and Willie Nelson. For more information, call 210-473-9062 or visit Kind of Small Array's Facebook page.
Alamogordo
March 24, April 28, May 26, June 23, July 28 and Aug. 25
4th Friday
The City of Alamogordo presents a family-friendly night of live music at the new home of 4th Friday: the Griggs Sports Complex, 6-10 p.m. There will be food and craft vendors and adult beverages. Bring a chair or blanket and the whole family to listen to bands such as Champagne Problems, Yankee Lima, Seven Stone, Hear No Evil, Rosewater Blues and Natajja. Children 17 and younger are free with a parent or guardian. No smoking or vaping, outside food or beverage, skateboards, bicycles, firearms or weapons, or pets. For more information, call Josh Sides, special events manager, city of Alamogordo at 575-439-4279 or visit the events page at ci.alamogordo.nm.us.
Artesia
March 30
Jarabe Mexicano concert
Jarabe Mexicano perform at the Ocotillo Performing Arts Center, 310 W. Main St., at 7 p.m. The band captures the nostalgic spirit of their border roots with their brand of “Bordeño-Soul,” which honors the musical tastes and cultural influences of its members. Jarabe, which translates to ‘concoction,’ highlights the eclectic mix of genres they perform ranging from Mexican folk, rock 'n' roll, and Norteño/Tex-Mex to Latin rock, Trio Romántico and popular Cumbia music. Their traditional Mariachi string instruments and Norteño-inspired drums complement dramatic vocals in English, Spanish and "Spanglish," and shows how this multi-generational ensemble embraces change while still honoring the past. For more information, visit artesiaartscouncil.com.
Carlsbad
March 30
'The Healer Tour' concert
Compassion International presents Casting Crowns, We Are Messengers and Ben Fuller joining in "Casting Crowns" concert at Walter Gerrels Performing Arts Center, 4012 National Parks Hwy., at 6 p.m. For more information, visit castingcrowns.com or call 575-703-5735.
Artesia
March 31 and April 1
Free Main Event Car Show & Cruise
Artesia Car Enthusiasts, the Artesia Chamber of Commerce and Artesia MainStreet bring you the 24th Annual Main Event Car Show & Cruise at Heritage Plaza, starting at 3 p.m. Last year's record number of cars is sure to be beat this year, as areas for vehicle display is expanded, more food vendors are added, as well as a tractor row and even a "bike boulevard." Join in as downtown Artesia transforms into one of the hottest spots for car enthusiasts, residents and visitors. People come together to enjoy a weekend filled with cruising, friendly competition and lots of fun for the whole family. The best part is that it is free to attend. To register and for more information, visit artesiachamber.com.
Artesia
April 1
Meet Super Bowl Champion Kurt Warner
In association with The My Ashleah Foundation, Artesia will be hosting two-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl Champion Kurt Warner at the Artesia High School Bulldog Pit (Gymnasium), 212 S. 13th St. This is a free event open to the public, although you must have a ticket to get in the door. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event starts at 7 p.m. To reserve a ticket and for more information, call the Artesia Chamber of Commerce at 575-746-2744 or drop in and see them at 107 N. First St.
Artesia
April 4
Ballet "The Jungle Book"
Artesia Arts Council presents, St. Street Ballet "Jungle Book" — a dazzling adaptation of Rudyard Kipling's classic collection of stories. The complexities of the jungle and the personalities of its creatures come alive through movement, music and dynamic storytelling. The ballet takes place at the Ocotillo Performing Arts Center, 310 W. Main St. For more information, visit artesiaartscouncil.com.
Alamogordo
April 6-20
Recycled Art Contest
The 5th Annual Recycled Art Contest takes place at White Sands Mall, 3199 N. White Sands Blvd. Entry is free. Create your own masterpiece out of recycled materials, it must be at least 75% recycled. One entry per person. Bring your art to the mall management office by April 20 at 5 p.m. The artwork will be displayed in the mall starting April 21 for a public vote. Winners will be announced on April 27. There are two categories, adult and youth. First place and second place winner in each category get rewarded with a cash prize. For more information, visit its Facebook event page.
Taos
Until May 7
‘Outriders: Legacy of the Black Cowboy’ exhibit
“Outriders: Legacy of the Black Cowboy” is the featured exhibit of the Harwood Museum of Art, 238 Ledoux St. It is an exercise in unearthing images of the drivers, fiddlers, cowpunchers, cattle rustlers, cooks, singers, bulldoggers, and bronco-busters with African heritage. This exhibition balances historical narratives and archival photographs depicting life and work of the cattle drivers from the years immediately before the Civil War through the turn of the 20th century, with contemporary responses from artists demonstrating Black individuals’ embodiment of the cowboy icon. “Outriders: Legacy of the Black Cowboy” is meant to broaden the onlooker’s conception of what makes an American symbol and legacy, questioning a story that is deeply ingrained in popular culture. The exhibit is a combined effort by artist Nikesha Breeze, the Black Cowboy Museum, the African American Museum and Cultural Center of New Mexico, Black American West Museum and Heritage Center and the Harwood Museum. For more information, visit harwoodmuseum.org or call 575-758-9826.
