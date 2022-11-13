Rising stars in the country music scene perform for one night only in Roswell
Country music artists Will Banister and Kate Watson perform at The Liberty Club on Nov. 19 at 8 p.m.
Raised about 20 miles from the Texas line, in New Mexico, Banister grew up with the sounds of Merle Haggard, Hank Williams, George Strait and Brooks and Dunn blaring through the speakers of his dad’s pickup. This made a huge impact in shaping the sound of Banister’s songs. The lyrics, along with the fiddle and steel in Banister's music, will have you reminiscing about the days of country radio in the 1990s, while still sounding fresh with today’s sounds.
Banister has performed all over the Southwest, in addition to multiple tours in the United Kingdom and Europe. His latest album, “Everything Burns,” consists of 11 songs, 10 of which were either written or co-written by Banister. It received a five-star review and was announced as album of the month in the March 2020 edition of the U.K. publication “Country Music People Magazine.”
His latest single, "Ain't That The Truth," reached No. 38 on the Texas Country Music Chart. In 2021, the Clint Eastwood's film "Cry Macho" was released to theaters as well as on HBO Max, in which Banister performed the opening song, titled "Find A New Home.” The song was written by Grammy Award-winner Mark Mancina. Since then, Banister has grown a social media following consisting of more than 85,000 followers on TikTok, more than 24,000 on Instagram and more than 120,000 followers on Facebook.
Also performing is rising star on the country music scene Kate Watson. The audience may remember her from the 2019 season of the TV show "American Idol," where she received a standing ovation from Lionel Richie after singing his hit, “Hello.” Watson fans will tell you that she obviously loves creating music, working hard and seeing results. Most importantly, though, her fans have come to know that Watson truly loves people. Her main goal in life is to inspire audiences and provide hope through her songwriting and her live performances.
Watson’s music career may have started officially when she was 15 years old, but music always has been at the center of her life. As the daughter of Christian recording artist and worship leader Jesse Watson, Watson’s first recording was a song her father wrote especially for her called “Forever I’m Yours.”
She also guest leads alongside her dad at Lone Star Cowboy Church in Montgomery, Texas, one of the largest cowboy churches in the world and the spiritual home of several country recording artists, most notably Cody Johnson and Jesse Raub, Jr. In fact, their church is where country recording star Parker McCollum first heard Watson sing.
“She’s the real deal,” McCollum said. “She has the total package: the voice, the look and the way she connects with people. I am looking forward to great things from her.”
Watson’s newest release, “Remedy,” is an original song dedicated to the men and women who served this country in the military. Watson directed the music video to the song, teaming with award-winning cinematographer and editor Selasi Kudowor. The video is about the loss of her love, who dies serving this country.
Watson recently said that she partnered with the Hope for Widows Foundation to spread hope, encouragement and community for all those who have lost a loved one.
The club is located at 312 N. Virginia Ave. For more information, visit thelibertyinc.com.