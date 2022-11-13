CASA event to benefit trafficked and abused children
Anybody who has visited the First American Bank, 111 East Fifth St., lately will see the many creatively decorated Christmas trees throughout the ground floor. It is a sure sign that Winter Wonderland is returning to its fullest extent on Nov. 18 at 5 p.m.
Benefiting the Chaves County CASA programs and Artesia Children’s Advocacy Center, Winter Wonderland includes a silent auction online and in person. According to the program’s executive director, Carrie-Leigh Cloutier, the cost for tickets dropped considerably because restrictions due to the pandemic have been lifted.
“We’ll have it like the olden days. There will be tickets for entry. The tent will be up (in the bank’s parking lot) and Peppers (Peppers Grill and Bar) is catering,” Cloutier said.
More than 130 auction items are available, and the online auction site is already up. The highlight will be the Christmas trees, to be part of the live silent auction among other unique items. Adelina Mendez has created the festive works of “tree art” for 13 years. Some of the Christmas trees are decorated elegantly in gold, red and purple; others are bright and cheerful with pop-art reindeer frolicking between the branches.
“First American Bank is proud to cosponsor this event for several years,” said Kris Holloway, the bank’s vice president. “It’s a great opportunity for the community to come together and kick off the season. It’s fun because they bring out the trees earlier than typical, and so more and more people have been coming in to enjoy everything. It’s just a real nice community event.”
Proceeds of the event will go to the most vulnerable victims of neglect, horrific crimes and abuse: children. Cloutier and her team have been seeing too many children’s lives and souls ripped apart by situations too awful to mention. They had seen the ravages that meth causes when a child is raised in this environment. With the pandemic, other abuses happened, many of the cases are coming only slowly to light, if ever.
“Abuse has increased dramatically during COVID — I would say 20%,” Cloutier said. “All of the professionals are agreeing (on), is that the violence and the horror is worse than we’ve ever seen before. And the hotspot, the worst, is in Chaves County right now. And we don’t know why.”
Cloutier is in contact with Karen Campbell, the head of the Child Abuse Response Team at the University New Mexico's Department of Pediatrics. Stress-caused abuse during the pandemic, Cloutier said, was understandable.
“What is not understandable is where it is children kept in captivity, children starved, children kept in cages, children chained up,” she said.
Sean Skates is CASA’s multidisciplinary team coordinator who is working with law enforcement, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Mexico and the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department.
“It is more egregious than it has been in the past couple of years. We’ve seen more physical abuse and … the extreme side, (what is) considered torture almost, and we keep our own statistics (for) reporting purposes for all of our grants, and all through the state they do as well and it has been increasing exponentially,” Skates said.
According to Cloutier, CASA programs have to be increased due to the volume and severity of abuse and the lack of response.
“We are growing (every day),” she said. “Today, 300 are served by the CASA Youth Team. We are serving actually more human-trafficked victims. That’s been a whole different area that’s really hard.”
Asked about the trafficking and if it happens in Roswell, Cloutier said, “What we see is a lot of LGBTQ+ kids. They run away or are kicked out of their homes. They’re very quickly picked up by traffickers. If you see a teenager panhandling on the street, they see them ... they pull up and they say, 'Oh, you can sleep on my couch and (I'll) feed you dinner.' And there you go. That happens more often than people realize, right here in Roswell, right on Main Street.”
One of the hardest cases Cloutier encountered recently involved a trafficked child that was separated at the U.S.-Mexico border from his father.
“Somebody claimed to be his relative and got him, but nobody proved it, and it was not his relative and began trafficking him. It struck my heart. When they asked what his mother’s name was, he started sobbing with these racking sobs — everyone in the observation room is just sobbing, too. He doesn’t know and he is missing his mom. He doesn’t know who is mom is. Because he was young and he was given a fake name. He doesn’t remember his name,” she said.
Cloutier said the child was 8 years old when she witnessed his account. She added that the case was not atypical.
“The problem is not so much the immigrants, it’s the American citizens doing the trafficking. Politics make it black and white, but the reality is, it’s not black and white. It’s very convoluted and confusing. Children are suffering,” she said.
CASA programs offer several services to help children. One program includes trained assistance dogs that help to reduce trauma in children who have to face their abusers at court. Part of the proceeds of the auction items will go to this program.
For more information about CASA’s Winter Wonderland event, visit its Facebook page or casakids.org.