Ascent Aviation Services LLC still plans to complete its large hangar project at the Roswell Air Center and is already working on aircraft locally, according to the company's president.
David Querio said he cannot provide specifics about his negotiations with city of Roswell officials regarding financing to erect the wide-body hangar on an Air Center site on West Earl Cummings Loop near W. Mathis St.
“That said, I will reiterate that Ascent has been 100% committed to this project since it was initially announced and has expended millions of dollars in the purchase of a hangar with the assembly piece parts of this hangar strategically positioned at the construction site on Roswell Air Center ready for assembly,” Querio said.
The Arizona-based company is already operating as a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) business in Roswell, according to a social media post made by Ascent Aviation on Wednesday afternoon.
Querio said that the company has about 15 people here and could hire more if work volume requires that. Ascent Aviation operates as a repair shop under a Part 145 certificate from the Federal Aviation Administration. While its certificate allows it to perform many different services on aircraft, its current work in Roswell involves storing and reclaiming aircraft and “fleet transitions,” which Querio defined as transferring ownership or operations of aircraft or transitioning aircraft from storage to reclamations, where parts are recovered for reuse or resale.
Ascent Aviation, which also operates at Pinal Air Park in Marana, Arizona, and near the Tuscon International Airport, announced in September 2020 that it would expand to the Roswell Air Center. It has leased some buildings here for its operations and has been working with the city on arrangements that would allow it to erect the fabric and metal hangar structure it has purchased on the selected site. A portion of a state capital outlay award to the county has been used for site work, and the state has committed up to $4 million in Local Economic Development Act funding for the project, with disbursements tied to certain project and employment benchmarks. Ascent Aviation also has said that it estimates its total initial investment in the Roswell project will be about $18 million.
The company originally had hoped that the hangar would be open by early 2023 as phase one of its Roswell facilities. Querio has announced plans to build or erect another large hangar in the same area about five years after operations at the first hangar commence. But the hangar project slowed for a few reasons, including the impact of COVID on the aviation industry, financial markets and business and government operations in general and also an inability up to this point for city of Roswell and Ascent Aviation to agree on the exact terms of financing for the hangar.
Querio said he cannot give information on ongoing negotiations, but added that Ascent Aviation has “patiently and consistently worked and negotiated with the city of Roswell leadership to resolve any ongoing matters.”
Ascent Aviation is one of four MROs with FAA Part 145 certifications operating at the Roswell Air Center, with other aviation services companies also working on aircraft there.