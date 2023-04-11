LAS VEGAS — New Mexico Highlands University had five findings on this year’s financial audit, with several significant issues included. However, this year’s audit resolved several of the 17 findings from last year’s audit, showing improvement within the impacted departments at the school.
Many of the issues on this year’s audit deal with a lack of adequate document retention and the processing of payroll, as well as keeping proper balances in various accounts.
All five of this year’s findings are classified as either material weaknesses at the university or significant deficiencies. However, the university outlined a detailed plan to get their finance department back on track moving forward in its audit response.