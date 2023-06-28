ESPANOLA — North Central Solid Waste Authority’s annual independent financial audit contained seven findings, indicating serious financial mismanagement.
The audit, for fiscal year 2022, was presented during the June 20 North Central Solid Waste Authority Board of Directors meeting. Auditor DeAun Willoughby of Clovis-based Willoughby & Willoughby spoke on the report and findings.
One finding was that the audit was not submitted by the Dec. 15, 2022, due date. It was not completed until May 2023, however the audit states this is not entirely the authority’s fault. The audit reports this is the first time the authority submitted their audit late.
As of June 30, 2022, the authority was owed $11,237,817. A portion of the receivables is seemingly due to “uncollectible accounts.”
“Having so many customers with such large uncollectible amounts makes the management of collecting past due accounts very difficult,” the audit states. “Without proper controls over accounts receivable fraud would be more difficult to detect.”
The authority’s accountants books and the bank statements had a discrepancy of $4,685.45.