Spring always seems to be here before I am ready. What gardening goals did you set for yourself this year? I know many have wanted to start their own backyard garden for a variety of reasons, probably most often after a trip to the grocery store. Through the Covid lockdowns many grocery stores struggled to keep produce on the shelves. Since the rising cost of transportation, fuel and costs to producers, the price of groceries has continued to climb. A vegetable garden is a valid option for everyone to supplement the grocery bill or just develop an increase in self-reliance. Everyone is capable and able to garden, from small apartments to large yards. What’s important is utilizing the space available to your best advantage; the right window, balcony or raised planter bed.
For a vegetable garden, my first stop is going to be the NMSU Cooperative Extension Service Circular 457-B, “Growing Zones, Recommended Crop Varieties, and Planting and Harvesting Information for Home Vegetable Gardens in New Mexico”. This circular will give me the information I need to plan a vegetable garden no matter the time of the year. Using it, I can determine my “NM growing zone” based on the map found on page two. For most of Chaves County, notice I said most, we are within “Area 1”, which means we fall into the range of 180 or more frost-free days with our average last frost date falling between April 1-20th. See Table 1 – “New Mexico Area 1,” found on page 3. This table lists a series of vegetables that can be grown in our area, with their recommended planting date. From here you can decide what garden variety crop you want to plant based on the time of year. Table 2, found on page 6, breaks down planting varieties, days to harvest, planting recommendations, and yield estimations. This circular, 457-B, eliminates much of the guesswork for planning your year-round garden. No more excuses for not planting that garden this year!
Another aspect to pay attention to when planting, is your soil temperature. The Chaves County Extension Office, through the month of April, does provide weekday soil temperatures from all around Chaves County for this very reason. Specific crops will germinate at specific soil temperature ranges, and if the soil temperature is not high enough at planting, that seed can rot in the ground. For example, for corn, the minimum soil temperature for germination is 50 degrees Fahrenheit while many lettuces and onions are 35 degrees. Again, that is minimum, make sure to check your specific variety for optimum temperature ranges. We have five volunteers taking daily temperatures from Hagerman, Dexter, East Grand Plains, West and North of Roswell. These temperatures can be found on our Facebook page (NMSU Chaves County CES- Agriculture).
Remember that you can grow a garden, I have faith in you, the important part is to make a plan and in the words of one of my favorite people, Yuqing Fan, who oversaw horticulture research at The Land in EPCOT, “Just plant it, it will grow.” While it can be more temperamental than that, it reminds me that you will never have that garden of your dreams without first planting that first seed. So, I challenge you, Chaves County, make a plan and plant that seed!
For more information, every third Saturday of the month, we have a live horticulture-related presentation at the Roswell Public Library called Gardening at the Library. This month’s topic will be on Raised Planter Bed Gardens on April 15th at 10:00 a.m. For other gardening advice or information please reach out to me at our office at 575-622-3210 or by email at dgarnett@nmsu.edu.