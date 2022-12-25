ESPANOLA — Incoming president of Northern New Mexico College, outgoing Attorney General Hector Balderas will be paid more than his three predecessors.
His incoming salary has been set by the college’s board of regents at $232,500. Both interim president Dr. Barbara Medina and her predecessor, Richard Bailey, were paid $180,000 a year.
Balderas has a 31/2 -year contract.
The almost 30% increase in the salary seems excessive for someone who has never operated an institution of higher learning.
Balderas has no record of work in academia.
What he lacks in educational administration experience he more than makes up for with his political contacts and expertise. It is easy to infer he was hired by the regents to make sure the college remains on solid footing with the legislature, lobbyists, and politicians who control money needed to fund and operate the college which over the years has been highly controversial and often accused of mismanagement.
Board of Regents President Michael Martin explained the increase in salary as being in line with that of Bailey’s predecessor Nancy “Rusty’ Barcelo who was paid $202,000 annually when she left.
He said the salary base was lowered during COVID.
The only institution in the state similar to Northern is Western New Mexico University which also offers both associate degrees and also four-year Bachelor of Arts degrees.
Its president, John Shepard, is paid at least $290,000 a year but he has been there 11 years.
Much will be expected of the highly paid new President Balderas, particularly with concerns about his lack of experience in higher education.
