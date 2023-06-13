TAOS — Two members of the Bandidos Motorcycle Club arrested following the fatal May 27 shootout in Red River were released on bond recently after judges in Taos District Court denied motions to hold them in custody pending trial.
In the first hearing, held June 5 in the case of Christopher Michael Garcia, Judge Emilio Chavez ordered Garcia’s release to his home in Texas, where the defendant will be fitted with an ankle monitor. Garcia is also forbidden from contacting other biker gang members and will be required to adhere to a curfew of 10 p.m.
Garcia faces counts of possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence, but has so far not been linked to firing any of the shots that killed three people and injured five others during Red River’s 41st annual motorcycle rally.
Despite the lack of violent charges, state prosecutors, supported by an FBI agent from Albuquerque, argued that Garcia’s status as a sergeant of arms, or “enforcer” for the Bandidos gang, meant he would nonetheless pose a danger to the public if released.
On June 6, District Court Judge Jeff Shannon ordered a release pending trial for Matthew Jackson, who is also a member of the Bandidos gang. Jackson is charged with counts of unlawful carrying of a firearm in a liquor establishment and possession of a controlled substance, but faces no charges for crimes of violence in connection to the May 27 shooting.