CANNON AIR FORCE BASE — Area residents interested in environmental cleanup activities at Cannon Air Force Base are invited to show interest in joining a Restoration Advisory Board (RAB) that would consist of representatives of the local community, the U.S. Air Force, the federal Environmental Protection Agency, and other state and local regulators.
While interested community members are invited to show interest now, the RAB solicitation will be posted in local newspapers after which the public will have 30 days to comment, according to a news release from Cannon.
RAB members are expected to exchange information and discuss Air Force environmental restoration activities, according to the news release.
The RAB will also allow feedback from local community members “to meaningfully participate in the cleanup process,” the news release stated.
The RAB is not a decision-making body, the news release emphasized, but it will give local community members an opportunity to be heard and provide insight to the base and regulators.
Persons wishing to participate on the RAB are asked to contact the restoration project manager at Cannon by email at 27SOCES.cannon.rpm@us.af.mil by June 30.