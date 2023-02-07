A proposal to use New Mexico’s revenue windfall to improve health care services in rural parts of the state is on the move at the Roundhouse.
The Senate Health and Public Affairs Committee voted 7-1 on Jan. 30 to approve the measure, which Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has touted as a priority during this year’s 60-day legislative session.
The legislation, Senate Bill 7, is similar to a previous measure that stalled during last year’s session.
It would appropriate $200 million in state funds to help defer the costs related to building new health care clinics – or hospitals – in rural parts of the state and expanding services for existing health care facilities.