LAS VEGAS — Recently, United States President Joe Biden flew into New Mexico and received a briefing on the ongoing situation revolving around the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire in Santa Fe. During the briefing, he pledged that the U.S. government will cover 100 percent of the governmental costs related to recovering from the fire. That announcement came just days after the U.S. Forest Service admitted responsibility in starting both of the fires that combined to form the largest wildfire in the history of the state.
However, although Biden expressed support in helping the state with whatever is needed, we are so disappointed with how the visit went down. Honestly, we struggle to understand the purpose. The visit all went down in a controlled environment in Santa Fe with a controlled list of guests, highlighted by nearly every elected official in the state.
Once on the ground, he never came close to the fire zone, which has devastated so many families since early April. Everything that was done on June 11 could have been done just as easily from Washington D.C., and that’s disappointing. We understand the amount of security that is needed for events involving the president, but in no way was he able to understand the severity of the situation by receiving a briefing in Santa Fe.
When word got out regarding his visit, many residents hoped, perhaps naively, that he would take a tour of the fire area, talk to local residents and firefighters on the front lines, men and women who have been fighting this fire for more than two months now. People hoped he, or at least his staff, would be willing to listen to concerns people have had regarding recovery efforts and what the government could do to help people who have quite literally lost everything they ever had.
Instead, what occurred felt more like a campaign event, with the president making promises to the state in a room full of elected officials. It was political theater in a time when people in this community were looking for real answers and real solutions to their problems. The people of Las Vegas and Mora would have welcomed the president with open arms. He could have gone to the front lines of the fire. He could have witnessed the devastation and heard stories directly from people.
But instead, everyday people had to follow his visit from their TVs or computers. It’s just disappointing, especially for the first time that the president has visited this state since being elected nearly two years ago.
During his speech in Santa Fe, the president talked about how his airplane flew around the perimeter of the fire as they were making their way to the air strip at Kirtland Air Force Base. It gave him a bird’s eye view of the fire, and he remarked how large it looked from the air. That view may have given him an overview of the situation, something like a snapshot. But that won’t give him the real view, it won’t make it hit home. It just remains a problem alongside a dozen others going on in this country.
We are thankful the president took time to visit the state, a rarity for any sitting president. But the people of New Mexico just wanted to really feel acknowledged, wanted to feel like they really mattered, like what they have gone through really matters. And instead, they watched a sterilized visit to a secured location in Santa Fe, where the president offered his apologies and made a lot of promises. Ultimately, the visit was productive and will lead to positive developments. But it really could have been so much more.