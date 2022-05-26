The city of Roswell probably will reject the most recent bid submitted for the new hangar site for Ascent Aviation Services, according to City Manager Joe Neeb.
Neeb said Wednesday that the second bid received for contracting services for the project site is too high.
“The cost of the project is $14.6 million,” Neeb said.
He said that both the first and second bid had exceeded $18 million.
The first bid that was rejected was submitted March 31. The second request for bids was issued April 14 and closed recently.
He said the issue will be discussed with Roswell city councilors during their special budget meeting Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Roswell Convention Center.
The fabric and metal hangar itself is being supplied and erected by another company, Rubb Building Systems.
Ascent Aviation Services, based in Arizona, is opening a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) operation at the Roswell Air Center and is installing the hangar on city-owned property at West Earl Cummings Loop near Mathis Street. The hangar has been described as 10 stories high and 300 feet in length and width, big enough to accommodate the largest type of commercial aircraft on the market now, according to Ascent Aviation President David Querio.
Querio has said that the company will hire about 100 aircraft maintenance workers and support staff the first year and as many as 360 employees by its fifth year. He also has said that this project is envisioned only as phase one of the company's presence at the Air Center, as it would like to expand after five years into another hangar and into work that would involve converting commercial aircraft into cargo and freight planes.
The project has received $3 million of a $5 million state capital outlay award given in 2020 to Chaves County for site work. It also has received state of New Mexico Local Economic Development Act funding of up to $4 million that is tied to benchmarks regarding hangar development, employment and other project milestones.
In February, the Roswell City Council approved an intercity loan from various funds to the Roswell Air Center for the project as well. The Air Center is expected to repay the loan to other city funds within 10 years, while Ascent would repay the city and Air Center through its lease payments in about 15 years.
Recently, city officials have said that they are reducing the intercity loans to the Air Center by $3 million to $8.1 million. Neeb said Wednesday that is because the Air Center has received additional funding from other sources, which he indicated included at least part of a $5 million state capital outlay award made in 2022 to the city for Air Center projects.
Neeb also said that he intends to discuss the possibility of having the Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corp. act as a project manager for the hangar project work, much as it did when improving a Roswell Air Center building for the use of Red Mountain Arsenal in 2018.
