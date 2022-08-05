By U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell
Every year Congress is constitutionally obliged to enact appropriations bills that fund our federal government and our nation’s discretionary budget. The House of Representatives recently voted on a package that include the first six areas of government funding.
Unfortunately, the funding priorities in this package do little to bring down costs, reduce our debt and curtail inflation. While I agree that funding our government is important, we should do so in a responsible manner that does not worsen our national debt and disastrous inflation levels. All American families have to balance their household budgets, so it’s only fair that Congress should do the same with their tax dollars.
Each area we voted upon included earmarks, which have little oversight and create unchecked opportunities for politicians to funnel cash to their partisan pet projects. Even Speaker Nancy Pelosi got in on the action with an earmark for the Presidio Trust, a park full of empty military buildings and a golf course in San Francisco, which will receive $90 million in funding — $50 million above the FY 2022 level.
The overall price tag of this package is $168.5 billion, which is an increase of $9.9 billion over the FY 2022 enacted level, a whopping 12.2 percent increase. Our government — and more importantly, American taxpayers — cannot afford a massive spending spree like this.
Despite many flaws in the bill, I worked with my colleagues to draft two essential amendments to ensure that Department of Veterans Affairs Community Based Outpatient Centers (CBOCs) remain open in New Mexico, homeless veterans receive care and support, and our spaceports receive vital infrastructure and updates.
The first amendment I co-led was with Chairman Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) of the Rules Committee. This bipartisan amendment would take funds from the Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) Commission and transfer them to the Healthcare for Homeless Veterans Program. The AIR Commission recently put forth recommendations to close major medical centers across the country and community-based outpatient clinics (CBOCs) within New Mexico, which would especially hurt rural veterans.
If we have money to spend on commissions that want to shut down healthcare options for veterans, then we should take that money and help the veterans themselves. Enough said.
Secondly, I offered an amendment that would require the Federal Aviation Administration to deliver a report on the infrastructure needs of spaceports located in rural communities — like Spaceport America. The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) recently passed by the House formally established the Space National Guard, which makes it even more important to ensure that New Mexico’s space-industry and military resources remain world-class.
I hope that one day, Congress will stop shoving through bloated pork-barrel spending bills that make inflation worse on the taxpayers’ dime. But by putting veterans and space infrastructure first, I hope to refocus at least a small part of this legislation on the things Congress should really be working on: serving the American people and giving them a prosperous future, full of new horizons to explore.
Rep. Yvette Herrell represents New Mexico's Second Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. The views expressed in this column are those of the author.