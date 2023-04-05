ALBUQUERQUE — This spring, the ABQ BioPark Zoo is asking the community to donate any old cell phones and electronics to help save chimps and other wildlife, according to the city of Albuquerque’s website.
The ABQ BioPark will send outdated and old technology to be recycled through ECO-CELL, a company that focuses on recycling electronics. This is part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ initiative “Gorillas on the Line,” according to Patrick Horley, ABQ BioPark aquarist.
“We have been participating in the phone recycling bin for about two to three years, partnered with a larger community of zoos through a program called ‘Gorillas on the Line.’ All zoos are working towards the same goal,” Horley said.
Coltan is a metallic mineral used in electronics to restore electricity and keep devices running. Mining coltan destroys gorillas’ habitats in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, according to the city of Albuquerque. Coltan mining has significantly impacted the gorilla population with fewer than 100,000 western lowland gorillas and fewer than 4,000 eastern lowland gorillas left, according to an article by the Carnegie Museum of Natural History.
Recycling bins are located at the front gates of the Albuquerque BioPark Zoo and the Aquarium and the Botanic Garden courtyard.