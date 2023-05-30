The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) New Mexico State Office conducted a lease sale, offering 45 parcels totaling 10,123 acres within Cheyenne County, Kan., and New Mexico’s Eddy, Lea and Chaves counties, public lands managed by the Roswell, Carlsbad and Oklahoma field offices.
In total, 37 parcels totaling 8,596.25 acres sold for a total of $78,844,369, according to a BLM press release.
Links to the environmental assessment, maps, parcel lists, Notice of Competitive Lease Sale, and proposed lease stipulations are available online at the BLM planning website at eplanning.blm.gov.
According to BLM, this lease sale included updated fiscal provisions authorized by Congress in the Inflation Reduction Act, including: Minimum bids for all offered parcels will be $10 per acre, an increase from the $2 per acre minimum bid set in 1987: royalty rates will be 16.67%, up from 12.5%; and rental rates will be $3 per acre for the first two years; $5 per acre for years 3-8; and $15 per acre for years 9-10.
Prior to the Inflation Reduction Act, rental rates were $1.50 per acre for the first five years and $2 per acre for each year thereafter, rates originally set in 1987.
Information on current and upcoming BLM lease sales is available through the National Fluid Lease Sale System.