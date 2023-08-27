SANTA FE – The Bureau of Land Management New Mexico State Office opened a 30-day public scoping period to receive public input on 27 oil and gas parcels totaling 6,282.06 acres that may be included in an upcoming lease sale in New Mexico and Kansas. The comment period ends Sept. 20, 2023.
The parcels we are analyzing, as well as maps and instructions on how to comment, are available on the BLM’s ePlanning website at eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2025795/510.
As authorized under the Inflation Reduction Act, we will apply a 16.67 percent royalty rate for any new leases from this sale. More information about the Act is available on BLM's online fact sheet.
Leasing is the first step in the process to develop federal oil and gas resources. Before development operations begin, an operator must apply for permit to drill detailing development plans. The BLM will review applications for permits to drill; post them for public review; conduct an environmental analysis; and coordinate with state partners and stakeholders.
All parcels leased as part of an oil and gas lease sale include appropriate stipulations to protect important natural resources. Information on current and upcoming BLM lease sales is available through the National Fluid Lease Sale System.