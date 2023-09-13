LORDSBURG — U.S. Border Patrol Agents working in the El Paso Sector, which includes the Lordsburg Station, says it is continuing to enforce its Title 8 authority, and have seen a decrease in encounters since May 11.
Title 8 is the U.S. immigration and border enforcement policy being used at the U.S.-Mexico border.
According to Border Patrol: Since the end of Title 42 on May 11, daily migrant encounters in El Paso Sector have decreased significantly due to the enforcement of Title 8 to a current daily average of 800 migrants in the month of August. The daily encounters reached a high of 2,700 per day during the first quarter of fiscal year 2023.
U.S. Border Patrol is enforcing U.S. immigration law and applies consequences to those who do not have a legal basis to remain in the United States. U.S. Border Patrol prosecutes people found at the border without proper documents using its Title 8 authority, which carries significant consequences, including barring people from re-entry who are removed for a period of five years.
These consequences include placing individuals in expedited removal proceedings, allowing the U.S. Border Patrol to quickly repatriate individuals, and referring for prosecution migrants seeking to evade apprehension, repeat offenders, and those involved in smuggling efforts.